20 Tips For Staying Safe as a Tourist this Summer

This summer, I moved by myself to Washington D.C., knowing no one else in the city. While moving to a new city by myself is exciting, it can also be dangerous if you don’t take proper precautions. As someone who has traveled by herself, both in the states and overseas, I have seen the highs and lows of being a tourist.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend upon us, and I know many of you will be celebrating American patriotism at home and on the road to visit family and friends. With this in mind, I wanted to share my tips on how to be a safe traveler and tourist, not only our nation’s capital of Washington D.C., but anywhere else you might be going this summer.

Staying Safe in the Summer Heat:

1. No matter if you’re strolling the National Mall or hanging with friends at a backyard cook-out: Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water reduced the risk of heat-related illness. 2. Avoid sightseeing and other outside activities in excessive heat. I know, this one is a bummer, but your health and safety are most important. If you must go out, be sure to scope out the nearest shady spot or building with AC. 3. We all want to work on our fitness. But, I’d encourage you to workout at cooler times during the day to avoid overexerting your body or overheating. 4. Avoid tight fitting clothes and dark colors. This will help keep your clothes and body from trapping heat. 5. Avoid excessive amounts of caffeine and alcohol that can lead to dehydration. 6. Wear sunblock.

Crowd Safety:

1. If you’re going to wear earphones, wear them in one ear or on a low volume so you can still hear what’s happening around you. 2. Always be aware of your closest exit. 3. Keep your belongings in a secure place on your person that only you can access. 4. Pack sanitizer. Whether traveling on the metro or visiting museums you should always protect yourself from germs. 5. Keep your phone charged in case of emergencies. (Pro tip: There are also more safety tips in the Red Cross Emergency App for large crowds.) 6. Don’t wait until things get too wild to leave. If you notice a shift in the crowd or increased security presence, leave. 7. If you’re going to a crowded event alone, let someone know where you’re going, when you arrive, and when you leave.

Traveling Safety: