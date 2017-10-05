What One Volunteer Remembers Most About Hurricane Harvey

Five weeks after Hurricane Harvey caused the largest flooding event in U.S. history, the American Red Cross continues to provide shelter, food, relief supplies and other support to help people whose lives were turned upside down by this catastrophic storm. Of the thousands deployed by the Red Cross to assist, here is one volunteer’s story.

By Marianna L. Moles



One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to say, “Yes, I will go to Texas.” I was nervous, but the morning I had to make the decision, I woke up thinking of a quote from Carrie Fisher, “Stay scared but do it anyway. The confidence will follow.”

I will always remember the resilient and grateful people I have met on my first deployment. Red Cross volunteers/staff have hearts of gold, and I believe many of them will become my lifelong friends. The residents of Southeast Deep South Texas I talked with will always be imprinted on my mind. Everyone here is stronger than the storm. Leaving is bittersweet. I am changed forever.