Celebrating Red Cross Nurses This National Nurses Week

This National Nurses Week, we’d like to recognize nurses who work with the Red Cross to serve individuals in communities across the globe. Our nurses provide critical services, such as giving relief to disaster victims, working in military hospitals and clinics and participating in blood and tissue collection programs. They develop and teach courses on a wide variety of topics, among them HIV/AIDS awareness, CPR, First aid and disaster health. Red Cross nurses also perform management, supervisory, and governing roles at local, regional, and national levels within the organization and throughout the nursing profession.

Meet Some of Our Nurses

Amanda Wright

Amanda Wright is a nurse and Red Cross volunteer with the 48th Medical Group in the Maternal Child Unit at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. There she’s been volunteering in the Labor and Delivery Unit for almost three years. While volunteering, she actively helps with patients, serves as a mentor to younger nurses and acts as a force multiplier helping to manage the workload of the unit.

Miki Calderon

Miki Calderon is a woman of many talents: she is a nurse, a wife, a musician, soon to be medical school student and most notably, a Red Cross volunteer. Upon her arrival in Germany, she sought out the Red Cross eager to volunteer. Whether at a blood drive, assisting in the local schools, undertaking special projects in the military health clinics or teaching CPR & First Aid classes, you can’t help but notice her smile and her passion.

Sara Adorno

Sara Adorno has been a part of the Red Cross volunteer team at the Wiesbaden Army Medical Clinic in Germany since January 2018. Since then, Sara has dedicated over 370 nursing volunteer hours. You can often find her smiling as she devotes her time to providing quality patient care to the military and their families. The military medical professionals at Wiesbaden Clinic sing her praises and are grateful to have her as a member of their team!

Courtney Penn

Courtney Penn is one of the newer Red Cross volunteer nurses at Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan. While completing the needed steps to become a volunteer nurse at the U.S. Navy Branch Health Clinic, she has been volunteering as an Emergency Caseworker at the Red Cross office. Her experiences as a medical professional, military spouse and the recipient of a Red Cross emergency message make her a valuable volunteer as she provides critical care services and follows up with the families of Marines, sailors, civilians, and military family members stationed in Japan.

Learn More

For more information about health professional volunteer opportunities, email RedCrossNurse [at] redcross [dot] org or click here to Become a Volunteer.