How You Can Give with Meaning This Holiday Season

Help Disaster Survivors During Their Darkest Hour

Danielle’s daughter, Harper, turned six months old the day a hurricane made landfall in their community. It was the third hurricane her family had experienced in three years.

“This is way worse,” said Danielle. “But it’s a lot easier now that we have somewhere to sleep.”

A gift of just $45 can provide infant care supplies and cribs for families like Danielle’s who are staying in Red Cross shelters.

Help Veterans and Service Members

Every day we strive to help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to, the challenges of military service. We do this by providing home comforts and critical services on bases and in military hospitals around the world, supporting military families during deployments and emergencies and serving our nation’s veterans after their service ends.

You can show our heroes and veterans you care with a gift of $58, which can provide them with much needed hospital kits.

Help Save Children’s Lives Around the World

Measles is one of the most contagious and severe childhood diseases. Every day, it takes the lives of hundreds of children around the world.

Local Red Cross volunteers go door-to-door to identify children who are missing routine immunizations, update vaccination records at local health centers, encourage parents and caregivers to have their children vaccinated, and follow up with families to confirm receipt of the recommended vaccinations. Prince Osinachi received his measles-rubella vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya.

“The Red Cross has educated me and my neighbors about the importance of our children receiving vaccinations. My son was four months late receiving one of his measles doses, so I was afraid of taking him to the health center—but the volunteer convinced me to go,” said Prince’s mother, Lydia Odinga.

You can help save lives with a gift of $50.

However you choose to support on Giving Tuesday, you are making a difference in people’s lives. Thank you for your continued support of the Red Cross mission.

