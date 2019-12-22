Some of Our Favorite Red Cross Stories from 2019

With 2019 coming to a close, we’d like to share some of our favorite stories from the year that highlight our services, the dedication of our volunteers and employees, the generosity of our donors and the strength of those affected by disasters.

9 Things to Know Before You Donate Blood

January is a time for new resolutions, as well as National Blood Donor Month, which is why we kicked off the year with nine tips to know before donating blood in 2019. There’s still time to make an impact this year — tap here for tips before your next appointment.

You’re More Likely to Experience a Home Fire Than These 5 Things

Each year, we respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters, and the majority of these are home fires. While you may think a home fire is unlikely to happen to you, the odds are one in 3,000. We did some research and learned that 40 percent of people believe they are more likely to win the lottery or get struck by lightning than experience a home fire. Which made us wonder – what other uncommon experiences are less likely than home fires? Find out.

10 Years After Surviving Cardiac Arrest: Jessie and Bradley’s Story

In July 2009, Jessie and Bradley were only two weeks away from their wedding date and were expecting their first child. Both Jessie and Bradley had served in the U.S. military, and Jessie had just returned from a 10-month deployment in Iraq as a certified combat lifesaver. They were looking forward to beginning their lives together when the unexpected happened. Jessie and Bradley told us their story this June.

Why One Veteran Continues to Serve Her Country with the Red Cross

We love working with veterans who share our commitment to service and possess the leadership abilities to support our humanitarian organization. Donna is an Army National Guard veteran and the Executive Director of our Indiana Region. In November, Donna shares how the leadership skills she learned from the military set her up for success, as well as a special moment that made the Red Cross mission personal. Read her story here.

Having a Plan Helped My Family Stay Safe during the Dayton Tornado

You never know when you and your family will need to be prepared for an emergency. Take it from Sarah, a mother of two who had to jump into action when a tornado hit Dayton, Ohio, this May. Read how her plan helped keep her family safe that day here.

One Year after the Lombok Earthquakes: Sydney Reflects on Her Deployment

Last year, Sydney deployed to Lombok, Indonesia, after a series of devastating earthquakes struck the area. We spoke with Sydney this August to hear how her perspective has changed a year later. Tap here to learn how this deployment has made a lasting impact in her life.

Thank you to all of our readers who supported the Red Cross in 2019, and we hope you have a happy new year!