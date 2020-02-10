Cindy Crawford Shines a Light on the Need for Blood Donations with Give Blood to Give Time

“I was 8 years old when my brother was diagnosed with leukemia,” said Cindy Crawford. “I remember my parents coming home and telling us that. I didn’t really know what it meant. What I saw was that Jeff’s cancer diagnosis instantly took over the whole family.”

Cindy’s brother Jeff passed away when he was almost four. Today she honors his memory by shining a light on meaningful causes like the Give Blood to Give Time partnership.

“I was very honored when the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society asked me to help raise awareness about how blood donations help patients fighting cancer,” she said.

This February, the Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time. When you donate blood to the Red Cross or make a financial gift to the American Cancer Society or Red Cross, you’re helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.

Not Enough Blood Donors

Not many people know that nearly one quarter of the nation’s blood goes to help cancer patients in treatment, and there simply aren’t enough people donating regularly to meet the need.

“We don’t have enough people giving blood,” said Cindy. “Only 3% of our population gives blood.”

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Many of these people, especially those undergoing chemotherapy, will likely have a need for blood. Five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. We need more people to donate regularly to help meet the need.

Reasons to Roll up a Sleeve

Cindy sat down with Red Cross blood donor Sam Taylor who talked about why she is so committed to donating blood.

“My best friend lost her father to cancer when we were still in high school. Watching that process made me feel really helpless,” said Sam. “So, when I learned that donating blood could help people who are going through cancer and experiencing all of that, it really drove me to get over my fear, and get in there and start donating.”

Donate Blood to Honor a Loved One

Give Blood to Give Time is a meaningful way to honor someone you love who is battling or has battled cancer. Please give in honor of your loved ones and roll up a sleeve in tribute. A loved one’s cancer diagnosis often makes families and friends feel helpless, but individuals can make a difference by giving blood to give time.

Together, we can all do our part to help ensure loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer. For more information, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.