We Were Moved to Action Amid Unprecedented Blood Drive Cancellations

During this time of uncertainty, one thing I knew I could do to help and make a direct impact was to donate blood. It had been so long since I last donated that I couldn’t recall the last time I set foot into a blood drive or donation center.

Helping Patients in Need

So, I recruited my daughter to come along and we made it a mom-daughter donation date! Giving blood made us both feel like we were a part of something bigger and gave us an opportunity to help patients in need during this unprecedented time. The Red Cross was so good about ensuring blood donors remained safe and healthy during the donation process. My daughter and I felt totally at ease and like our health was a priority.

A Safe and Healthy Process

When we arrived at the facility our temperatures were taken before we were even let in. Never did we feel there was a chance of being exposed to any virus or illness. In addition to taking our temperatures, I noticed extra precautions like: hand sanitizer that was available upon entry and throughout the donation process, the staff were wearing gloves and changing them often, donation beds were wiped down after each donor as well as other areas that donors frequently touched. All these things made us comfortable to be there.

We agreed that we will make blood donation a regular act of service and won’t wait for another crisis before we roll up our sleeves to give. I would like to encourage everyone who is healthy and eligible to please go out and donate! Being a part of saving someone’s life…what could be better?

Schedule Your Appointment to Donate Blood Today

Right now, the Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage. Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.