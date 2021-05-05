Home Fire Safety for the Entire Family with Pedro’s Fire Challenge on Amazon Alexa

Pedro the penguin loves to learn how to be prepared and take action during emergencies. He visits friends in different locations and learns how to help stay safe from hazards like home fires, earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and many others!

Traditionally taught in classrooms and presented through a storybook, the Prepare with Pedro program is geared towards students in grades kindergarten to second grade, or ages 4-8 years old. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross has been offering this program to students virtually across the country and on military bases abroad.

Fun for the Entire Family

Now, families can learn how to help stay safe during a home fire through Pedro’s Fire Challenge by the American Red Cross on Amazon Alexa! Pedro’s Fire Challenge is an interactive game designed to help educate children about home fire safety and coping skills.

In this game, Pedro guides children through a set of 5 randomized activities, making for a unique experience each time and never-ending fun!

Activities include practicing home fire safety skills, such as crawling underneath smoke in a fire and identifying the location of smoke alarms in the home, in addition to interactive activities and good old-fashioned penguin fun to keep children active and engaged. Each experience also ends with age-appropriate coping skills to teach children how to handle emergencies and other stressful situations.

At the end of each challenge, children earn a virtual fire safety badge in the Alexa app. With 20 badges to collect, they will want to keep playing to earn them all!

To get started, simply say, “Alexa, enable Pedro’s Fire Challenge!” or follow this link.

For additional Prepare with Pedro resources such as digital storybooks and activity books, coloring sheets and more, visit redcross.org/pedro. To view our animated preparedness videos for kids, check out our Red Cross Kids Videos in English and Spanish.