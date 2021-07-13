5 Must-Have Apps to Download This Summer

This summer, stay safe and be prepared for wherever your adventures take you by having these 5 apps installed on your phone or even on your Alexa and Google devices!

Prepare for Tornadoes, floods and more.

The Red Cross Emergency App gives you easy access to safety tips for all kinds of possible disasters. The app can also send you customized emergency alerts if there’s a disaster nearby. Bilingual and offline content makes this app user-friendly, teaching lifesaving skills across the country.

What really sets this Red Cross app apart is the “I’m Safe” feature. If an emergency happens, you can send a message to notify loved ones you’re okay.

First Aid Accidents can happen unexpectedly. By downloading the Red Cross First Aid App, you’ll have access to first aid information at any time. The app includes information for cuts and bruises but also has steps for more serious situations like performing lifesaving CPR.

If you have an Amazon Alexa enabled device or Google Home, you can enable the app to respond to voice commands and questions. To get started, say “Alexa, enable First Aid by American Red Cross”.

To learn more about becoming certified in Red Cross First Aid and CPR/AED courses or to register, go to redcross.org/TakeAClass .

Blood Donations

The next app you’ll want to download is the Blood Donation App. A staple in helping save lives, this app makes donating platelets and/or blood easier and faster. You’ll find nearby drives, appointment assistance, and more information on how to donate . You can also enable the Alexa skill by simply saying “Alexa, enable Red Cross Blood”.

Fire Safety

Another great Amazon Alexa skill to introduce your family to home fire safety is Pedro’s Fire Safety Challenge. Pedro is a Penguin who helps teach coping skills and how to take action during an emergency. Parents can earn badges with children from 4-8 years old on Alexa Echo and Echo Show. Enable your skill by saying “ Hey Alexa, open Pedro’s Fire Challenge! ”

Pet Safety

Keep your cats and dogs safer with the Pet First Aid App ! From everyday emergencies to daily care tips, this app is designed to help pet owners. Creating multiple pet profiles is a feature, as well as entering veterinary contact information. Travelling? This app includes the ability to locate the closest pet friendly hotels.

Parents & Kids

The Red Cross Swim App was designed to keep you and your family safe around the water. This app assists parents in teaching children to swim, provides drowning prevention tips and safety information if you head to a beach this summer. It’s a wonderful companion to the American Red Cross Learn-To-Swim program.

Be ready to take on the rest of your summer with these five must have apps that are free to download and use from the Google, Apple and Android stores.