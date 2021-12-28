Working together for changes to blood donor eligibility for gay and bi men

Josh Sorbe from Washington D.C, is a busy communications professional, an accomplished athlete and a fitness instructor. He also wants to be a blood donor, but as a gay man, he is currently not eligible. Now, a new study could help change that.

The ADVANCE Study (Assessing Donor Variability and New Concepts in Eligibility) is a pilot study sponsored by the FDA, which will determine if different eligibility criteria for gay and bisexual men can be used at blood centers nationwide. Right now, FDA policy prohibits a man who has had sex with another man from donating blood for three months following the most recent sexual contact. This study will determine if eligibility based on an individual’s risk can replace the current time-based deferral system while maintaining the safety of the blood supply.

At the Red Cross, we want to foster an inclusive environment that embraces diversity for everyone. We believe blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based upon sexual orientation and we’re committed to achieving this goal. We are working alongside the FDA, blood industry partners and LGBTQ+ community center to conduct this study, with the help of participants like Josh.

JOSH’S EXPERIENCE AS A STUDY PARTICIPANT

Josh’s experiences growing up in a rural community have made issues of equality important to him, so when he heard about the ADVANCE Study through a friend group chat, he decided to sign up. “Ever since I was a kid, needles have been one of my biggest fears. But with the opportunity to contribute to a community cause through ADVANCE, I realized it was irrational and signed up for the study. I wanted to be part of the solution, and if I needed to give a few vials of blood, I was 100% willing and excited to do so.”

Josh’s appointment at the study site was quick and easy. “We started with a screening questionnaire where they asked various questions. Then, they took three vials of blood, bandaged me, gave me a snack and water, and sent me on my way. Super easy and fast! The whole process took maybe 30 minutes.”

“Think of the impact your blood can make in the lives of community members, families, children and the world should this study allow us to donate blood. LGBTQ Pride is about unwavering queer acceptance, community-building and unapologetic love. In my opinion, there’s no better way to celebrate than contributing to a cause deeply rooted in queer liberation.”

ADDITIONAL PARTICIPANTS NEEDED

More participants are needed for the study to be successful. The study has a goal to enroll a minimum total of 2,000 gay and bisexual men across eight study locations, and is currently scheduled to conclude in March 2022.

WHO CAN JOIN

Sexually active gay and bisexual men between the ages of 18 and 39 who live in one of the eight study site locations, including Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami, New Orleans/Baton Rouge, Memphis, and Atlanta.

ABOUT THE STUDY

It’s conducted by the American Red Cross, One Blood, Vitalant and partner LGBTQ+ community centers and funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. After registering, participants will:

Make two appointments at a local study site, each appointment will take approximately 30-45 minutes

Be compensated up to $85 for their time

Help contribute data for the FDA that could lead to changes in donor eligibility for gay and bisexual men.

To learn more and to register, visit ADVANCEStudy.org. You can also learn about Blood Donation and the LGBTQ+ Community here.