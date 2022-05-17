Force for Good: Meet Travis Moore

Meet Travis Moore, a team supervisor at the American Red Cross Rock Hill Apheresis Integrated Fixed Site located in the Greater Carolinas Region. In his role, he oversees the operations of a blood and platelet collection site, where his team helps ensure blood donors have a successful and pleasant donation experience.

“I lead a team of great and talented staff,” said Travis. “I’m responsible for donor care and interaction as well as providing a great workplace for my staff, and a world-class donor experience for our donors.”

Before Travis became a Team Supervisor, he was a Collections Technician, fulfilling an integral role in our organization by collecting lifesaving blood donations from volunteer donors and ensuring they have the best experience possible. Now, he manages and directs all aspects of the blood and platelet collection operation.

In addition to balancing production, customer service and compliance at the Red Cross, Travis is also an accomplished musician who has played drums for 33 years and currently plays at Rockwell AME Zion Church in Charlotte, N.C.

A fun fact about Travis is he’s a New York native who now resides in Charlotte with his wife of 12 years and two children.

While the pandemic has brought its challenges, Travis knows firsthand the enormous impact he and other frontline Red Cross workers have made in helping prevent and alleviate human suffering.

“It’s extremely tough trying to care for our donors with the same world-class professionalism while providing them with an inclusive donation experience that our donors are used to and ensuring safety protocols are in place,” said Travis. “Yet, without a shadow of a doubt, it’s extremely rewarding and humbling.”

From personal experience, Travis also knows how important blood donors are to people who need their lifesaving donations.

“Last year, my mother received four units of blood from the Red Cross,” he said. “Without donors providing those donations that are critical for patients in need, the Red Cross would not be able to provide or meet their lifesaving needs.”

Whether working side-by-side with his collections team members to complete procedures, packing donations for testing, running a blood drive, or driving a bus, Travis goes above and beyond to support his “energetic” and “goal-driven” team and to be a force for good.

“I’ve been with the Red Cross for six and a half years,” said Travis. “Just knowing that what I do on a day-to-day basis has yielded this type of recognition is humbling.”

This story is part of an American Red Cross Force for Good blog series, featuring dedicated Red Cross workers whose exceptional contributions to our humanitarian mission enable us to help and support people in communities across the country.