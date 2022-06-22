First Aid Tips: What You Should Know for Any Emergency

Did you know that the American Red Cross offers first aid classes? In these classes, you learn how to prevent emergencies and handle them when they occur. Whether you are at home, at work, or out and about, it is important to have some basic first aid knowledge.

What Is First Aid and Who Can Do It?

First aid is the initial care given to a person who has been injured or who is suddenly ill. It can be provided by emergency medical personnel and event and even people with little or no medical training.

Why You Need to Learn It.

While you may never need to use first aid, it’s always good to be prepared. You never know when you might be the one who needs to provide first aid to someone else. First aid can make the difference between life and death in some situations, so it’s important to know what to do in an emergency.

Frequently Asked First Aid Questions

During a recent Facebook Live discussion with Red Cross Instructors Owen Long and Dawn DeCicco, shared the best ways to Learn Critical First Aid Tips by answering some frequently asked first aid questions they receive in their classes.

Q: What should I include in my first aid kit?

A: Your first aid kit should be tailored to your specific needs. However, there are some basic items that every first aid kit should include, such as gloves, sterile dressings, a tourniquet, bandages, antiseptic wipes, and pain relievers.

Q: What are some common first aid mistakes?

A: One of the most common first aid mistakes is using the wrong type of dressing for a wound. Another common mistake is not properly cleaning a wound before applying a bandage or other type of dressing.

Q: How do I stay safe in an emergency?

A: The best way to stay safe is to remain calm and think clearly. If you can do so, try to assess the situation and determine what the best course of action is. If you’re not sure what to do, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and call 911.

Also, Remember These Important Lifesaving Steps.

If you find yourself in a situation where someone needs first aid, there are some important steps to remember:

Check To See What’s Going on Around You.

If it is dangerous for you to enter or approach the person or the scene, whatever it is, don’t go in there, because you may end up being another person who needs help. The first thing is just to be aware of what’s around you and form an initial impression of what you see. Is it one person? Do they appear like they’re queasy or lightheaded? Are they completely unresponsive? Is there any life-threatening bleeding? Is there anybody around that can help you, or are you there by yourself? During those initial first scene moments, it’s important to take a breath and pay attention to what’s around you.

Call 911.

Call the designated emergency response number for additional help. Emergency Medical Services will be able to step in and assist the person, whether they are responsive or unresponsive, with immediate lifesaving care. The key with understanding your surroundings and the situation is to also relay that information to the 911 dispatcher to allow them to send adequate and appropriate resources to the scene.

Care for any life-threatening injuries.

During an emergency, it’s also critical to pay attention to any life-threatening injuries a person may have. If you find any, use your training or the information provided to you by the 911 dispatcher to care for any wounds. Providing immediate care to life-threatening wounds can help increase the person’s chances of surviving.

For more information on first aid and safety tips or to find a Red Cross class near you, click here. Download our free First Aid app too.