Panda Express Commits Largest Gift to Date — $2.2M — to Hawaii Wildfire Relief Efforts

In early August, the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui. In the wake of the devastation, the American Red Cross, along with our partners, rushed to help — providing shelter, meals and emotional support.

Panda Express is one of those generous partners. Almost immediately, they turned on their in-store donation program and a dollar-for-dollar corporate matching program and raised $2.2M to help Red Cross relief efforts in the wake of the fires.

Locally, Panda associates on Maui collaborated with the Salvation Army and Red Cross to host a Panda Cares event, feeding 860 first responders and community members displaced by the fires. Additionally, they provided free meals to local community members throughout the month of August and also supplied 10,000 fortune cookies to the Red Cross operation.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted by the devastating Hawaii wildfires,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We are so very grateful to Panda Express for their generous donation, which enables us to offer hope, comfort and essential support to families reeling from these deadly fires.”

“The impact of the Maui wildfires has been devastating, and we extend our heartfelt empathy and care to those who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. “Giving is a core value at Panda, and we are so thankful for how our community of guests and associates have come together, in partnership with the American Red Cross, to help those in need.”

As a long-time Red Cross supporter, Panda Express has stepped up continuously to help during disasters. With this most recent gift, Panda Cares Foundation — the philanthropic arm — has donated nearly $7.2M toward Red Cross relief efforts over the years, powering our response after several hurricanes and during the Ukraine humanitarian crisis. Panda also regularly provides meals in the wake of local disasters around the country, helping those in need while also ensuring Red Crossers working around the clock are fed.

Thank you to Panda Express and your guests for your incredible generosity in the wake of these tragic wildfires. We couldn’t fulfill our mission without supportive partners like you! Learn more about how you can partner with the Red Cross to support disaster relief.