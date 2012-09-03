How to Become a Red Cross Digital Volunteer

Thank you for your interest in becoming a Digital Volunteer for the American Red Cross! Please read through the description and requirements carefully before applying for this volunteer role.
When disaster strikes, Digital Volunteers assist the Social Engagement team by:
- Monitoring online conversations for disaster-affected people who may need Red Cross help
- Sharing important disaster updates and resources through their personal social media accounts
- Offering a compassionate voice to people who have been impacted
Digital Volunteers sign up to monitor, engage, and report in four-hour shifts. While this work is done remotely, our Digital Volunteers report directly to the National Headquarters Social Engagement team in coordination with their local chapter communicators.
This role is a good fit for you if:
- Your online presence reflects our Fundamental Principles
- Your friends would describe you as empathetic, patient and unflappable
- You have good judgment
- You are willing to use your personal social presence to act as an official volunteer of the American Red Cross.
- You are capable of handling many details at once
Technology Requirements
Due to the time commitment and technical tools involved in this role, there are a few requirements that you must meet before you can get trained to be a Digital Volunteer.
You must have:
- An active Twitter and/or Facebook account
- An active and regularly checked email account
- Intermediate to advanced proficiency in using social media sites
- Some familiarity with social media monitoring programs and online group collaboration tools (examples: Tweetdeck, Hootsuite, online forums)
- The ability to use a computer for at least four (4) continuous hours, including breaks
Ready to Join? It’s as easy as 1-2-3!
- Register as an American Red Cross volunteer. You can sign up online by visiting RedCross.org/Volunteer/.
- Take the Social Basics course found in the EDGE learning hub.
- Email the social engagement team (socialmedia [@] redcross [dot] com) and tell us you’re interested in becoming a digital volunteer!
Just applied to be a volunteer. On your application form, I suggest adding a field at the end where the applicant can leave notes. For example, the application asks if I have a laptop and internet access; I have a tablet and a powerful desktop, but not a laptop. It would be helpful to know which elements are requirements and which are suggestions. Thank you.
I am keen to be a volunteer for this program.
Shilpi
Hi Shilpi — Thanks so much for your interest in becoming a Digital Volunteer! Please note we’re on hiatus with the trainings and volunteer applications as we update the program. Thank you for your patience, and stay tuned for a brand new page soon!
