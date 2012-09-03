How to Become a Red Cross Digital Volunteer

Thank you for your interest in becoming a Digital Volunteer for the American Red Cross! Please read through the description and requirements carefully before applying for this volunteer role.

When disaster strikes, Digital Volunteers assist the Social Engagement team by:

Monitoring online conversations for disaster-affected people who may need Red Cross help

Sharing important disaster updates and resources through their personal social media accounts

Offering a compassionate voice to people who have been impacted

Digital Volunteers sign up to monitor, engage, and report in four-hour shifts. While this work is done remotely, our Digital Volunteers report directly to the National Headquarters Social Engagement team in coordination with their local chapter communicators.

This role is a good fit for you if:

Your online presence reflects our Fundamental Principles

Your friends would describe you as empathetic, patient and unflappable

You have good judgment

You are willing to use your personal social presence to act as an official volunteer of the American Red Cross.

You are capable of handling many details at once

Technology Requirements

Due to the time commitment and technical tools involved in this role, there are a few requirements that you must meet before you can get trained to be a Digital Volunteer.

You must have:

An active Twitter and/or Facebook account An active and regularly checked email account Intermediate to advanced proficiency in using social media sites Some familiarity with social media monitoring programs and online group collaboration tools (examples: Tweetdeck, Hootsuite, online forums) The ability to use a computer for at least four (4) continuous hours, including breaks

Ready to Join? It’s as easy as 1-2-3!