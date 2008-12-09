How does the Red Cross use Twitter?

We use it nationally to provide important information during disasters as well as to share what we’re up to as an organization, across all our services. Many individual Red Cross chapters also use Twitter to engage with their local audiences. And we would all love to hear from you! You’ll find our directory below.

National
American Red Cross

Alabama
Alabama
Alabama and Central Gulf Coast (Blood)
Mid Alabama
West Alabama

Alaska
Alaska

Arkansas
Greater Arkansas

Arizona
Grand Canyon
Southern Arizona

California
Bay Area
Greater Los Angeles
Orange County
Rio Hondo
Silicon Valley
Central Valley
Ventura County
San Diego/Imperial Counties
Northeastern California
Northwestern California
Riverside/San Bernando
Sierra-Delta
Nor-Cal (Blood)

Colorado
Mile High
Pikes Peak
Northern Colorado
Western Colorado

Connecticut
Connecticut

District of Columbia
National Capital Area

Delaware
Delmarva

Florida
Collier County
Tallahassee
Tampa Bay
South Florida
SW Florida
Mid Florida

Georgia
Greater Atlanta
Southeast Georgia
Georgia (Blood)

Hawaii
Hawaii 

Idaho
Idaho
Lewis and Clark Region (Blood)

Illinois
Central Illinois
Greater Chicago
Heart of America Region (Blood)
Missouri-Illinois (Blood)

Indiana
Northeast Indiana
Southwestern Indiana
Louisville
Wayne/Union Counties
Indiana-Ohio (Blood)

Iowa
Central Iowa
Loess Hills

Kansas
Wichita
Kansas City

Kentucky
Big Rivers
Franklin County
Greater Alleghenies (Blood)

Louisiana
Central Louisiana
Southeast Louisiana (New Orleans)
Baton Rouge

Maine
Maine

Maryland
Greater Chesapeake
Greater Chesapeake & Potomac Region (Blood)

Massachusetts
Cape Cod
Northeast Massachusetts
Massachusetts

Michigan
Greater Kalamazoo
Monroe
Southwestern Michigan
Washtenaw County
Greater Lakes Region (Blood)
Detroit (Blood)

Minnesota
Minnesota
Southern Minnesota
North Central Region (Blood)

Mississippi
Mississippi

Missouri
Greater Kansas City
St. Louis
Southeast Missouri
Southern Missouri

Montana
Montana

Nebraska
Nebraska
Colombus
Nebraska-Iowa Region (Blood)

Nevada
Northern Nevada
Southern Nevada

New Hampshire
New Hampshire
Upper Valley

New Jersey
Red Cross New Jersey

New Mexico
New Mexico

New York
Buffalo
Greater New York
Wayne County
Mohawk Valley
Rochester
Southwestern New York
Ulster County
Central New York
Long Island
Eastern New York
Metro New York

North Carolina
Cabarrus County
Cape Fear
Greater Carolinas
Greensboro Chapter
Triangle Area
Onslow (Jackson)
Asheville-Mountain
Turnage
Piedmont Triad
Greater Pamlico
Pitt County
Carolinas Region (Blood)
Mid-Atlantic Region (Blood)

North Dakota
Dakotas

Ohio
Cincinnati Area
Northwest Ohio
Greater Columbus
Hancock
Ohio River Valley
Dayton
Greater Cleveland
Northern Miami Valley
Central Ohio (Blood)
Western Lake Erie (Blood)
Northern Ohio (Blood)

Oklahoma
Oklahoma

Oregon
Southern Oregon
Northwest Oregon

Pennsylvania
Red Cross Philadelphia
Chestnut Ridge
Wyoming Valley
Poconos
Central Pennsylvania
Tri-County

Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico

Rhode Island
Rhode Island

South Carolina
Central South Carolina
South Carolina (Blood)

Tennessee
Mid South
Heart of Tennessee
East Tennessee
Mid West Tennessee
Nashville
Northeast Tennessee
Southeast Tennessee
Tennessee River

Texas
Central Texas
Coastal Bend
DFW Metroplex
El Paso
Ft. Hood
Heart of Texas
Houston
Northeast Texas
Panhandle
Permian Basin
San Antonio
South Plains
South Texas
Southeast and Deep East Texas
Wichita Falls

Utah
Utah

Vermont
Vermont and New Hampshire Valley

Virginia
Roanoke
Coastal Virginia
Fairfax County

Washington
Northwest Washington
North Cascades

West Virginia
West Virginia

Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Badger-Hawkeye Region (Blood)

Wyoming
Wyoming

join the conversation.

  4. I would like to see this mandated throughout the disaster structure. Not just for the big disasters, but residential fires etc.

  6. My wife and I are long time donators, however we are about to quit Red Cross and donate to other providers because we have asked the Red Cross telephone solicitation to remove us from the telephone harassment list over 9 times.

    This is out of hand. The last time my wife was sick and I told the operator to remove us. This particular call was for my wife and the operator said only my wife can talk to him. She woke up for the call and told him again, for the 9th time to stop calling and we would donate at work the next time… however, now we are reevaluating our volunteer spirit.

    Red Cross… STOP phone harassment as you will loose more donors than just us.

    -Charles & Susan White

  8. Please add the Darke County Chapter in OHIO as the newest twittering chapter, DarkeCyRedCross. Thanks!

  9. through the Red Cross I have regained a focus in my life! I am now not only an instructor but also an EMT and love what I am doing and have many ways to be envolved! Thank you Red Cross!
    Dawn

  10. These Twitter feeds are a great step forward! We are now following all of these feeds from our own feed @CDCemergency and will happily follow any other local chapter feeds that are added in the future. It is our hope at CDC that the growing network of federal, state, local, and NGO/NPO Twitter feeds will strengthen the nation’s response capacity. Thanks, Red Cross, for being a great partner and great innovator in social media!

  13. Please add “Red Cross of the Greater Lehigh Valley” to the PA list of chapters on Twitter. We are known as “glvredcross” and we have also recently joined Facebook as “Glv Red Cross.” Thanks.

  14. Lee County FL is now on Twitter & one of their volunteers is in ND and the Naples FL newspapers is printing his blogs. Need to recruit him into PA. He is great.

  16. Glad to see ARC on Twitter. Just reco’d you to my tweeps. I used to be an ARC volunteer (overseas and stateside). 😉

    Looking forward to seeing more chapters on Twitter (VA, SC).

  20. How can I get our local or area Red Cross to subscribe to Twitter? Is this an option open to all area Red Cross locations? Do you encourage using Twitter at these locations? Just wondering….

  25. greater boston chapter isn’t on twitter yet?

    come on, gang, it’s one of the nerdiest cities in the US!

  26. Hello Red Cross! This is Anna from the Community Disaster Education program at the Greater Los Angeles Chapter! We are on twitter too! RedCrossCDE is our username. We provide constant preparedness tips as well as other good information. Thanks for all you do!

    Best,
    Anna

  36. Dear members of the red cross ,my name is Job Jr. Diaz, I’m a peruvian student, I’m at a team of students from peru, we need your help please. We want to do a interview about red cross to prevent accidents and injuries, but we need the name and e-mail of one contact to do this interview,so this contact has to work in the red cross,i don’t know if this is possible, this interview is to a project from university. Also our teacher will talk with the contact. We have some questions about red cross:
    which had been the most important or significant help done by the red cross?
    nowdays, have the presidents of each country been helped to your organization?
    what organizations or people help you?
    is an economic assistance?
    there was a situation when the assistance or help provided for the red cross and it wasn’t enought?
    which countries do you think need the help of the red cross?
    nowdays, Does the red cross has enought volunteer workers?
    Could you help us please? Thanks
    Sincerely

    Jr. Diaz

  37. Dear members of the red cross ,my name is Job Jr. Diaz, I’m a peruvian student, I’m at a team of students from peru, we need your help please. We want to do a interview about red cross to prevent accidents and injuries, but we need the name and e-mail of one contact to do this interview,so this contact has to work in the red cross,i don’t know if this is possible, this interview is to a project from university. Also our teacher will talk with the contact.

    Could you help us please? Thanks
    Sincerely

    Jr. Diaz

  39. Hello Red Cross!
    This is Anna from the Greater Los Angeles chapter. We’ve changed our twitter name! We are now twitter.com/prepareLA. Please add us! Thank you!

    Anna

  44. The Mid Alabama Region is now on Twitter! Please add us to your Twitter list and follow us: @Mid_AL_RedCross

  52. Hi,

    Do you know of a similar list for international Red Cross updates? We are PCS’ing to Okinawa, Japan and would like to keep informed.

    Cheers,

    Leon

  53. Leon – Check out @Federation to see if they’re keeping track of all the national society updates.

  56. This is some really information, I just finished my paper for class and wish i would had found this article sooner. You may have just made me a regular 🙂

  57. Question, I see people on facebook starting their own “fan” sites or whatever they’re called to collect money. Is it illegal for people to set up stuff like that and asking people to send money to his paypal account? I know its not safe but he said he’s got pictures of himself on there and he’s donating all the money. I know it would be nice to believe people when they say that but sometimes the worse people come out in the worst of times. Is it illegal wether he’s or not?

  59. The STUDENTS IN HAITI are ready for the Red Cross to start disbursing some of those funds to help them RECONSTRUCT their lives with respect to EDUCATION.

    Why is it that the RED CROSS is holding on to the money and not releasing it right now? WHY?

    Please support the HAITI STUDENTS SUBSCRIBED AND WAITING FOR HELP at haitiecole.com

  62. Could you please add in a New Hampshire listing and add the Red Cross Granite Chapter. We are RedCrossGC. Thanks!

  65. Hi!

    I just saw that you dont have the Mid-Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross listed. It’s twitter is: RedCrossMidMich!

  70. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

  75. Hello from Germany! Please add all our partners in Europe. We’d love to follow you! 😀

    Vilseck/Grafenwhoer @AmRedCrossBMC
    Hohenfels American Red Cross @hohenfelsARC

    We’re SAF locations.

  76. The world today is involved in too many crisis that need assistance. As a nation, I want every human being to except one another even though I know it’s impossible. I want education to be the priority for children, I want people to contribute not for exchange of something, but the honor of helping those in need. I know for a fact that together anything is possible.