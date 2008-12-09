How does the Red Cross use Twitter?
We use it nationally to provide important information during disasters as well as to share what we’re up to as an organization, across all our services. Many individual Red Cross chapters also use Twitter to engage with their local audiences. And we would all love to hear from you! You’ll find our directory below.
National
American Red Cross
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama and Central Gulf Coast (Blood)
Mid Alabama
West Alabama
Alaska
Alaska
Arkansas
Greater Arkansas
Arizona
Grand Canyon
Southern Arizona
California
Bay Area
Greater Los Angeles
Orange County
Rio Hondo
Silicon Valley
Central Valley
Ventura County
San Diego/Imperial Counties
Northeastern California
Northwestern California
Riverside/San Bernando
Sierra-Delta
Nor-Cal (Blood)
Colorado
Mile High
Pikes Peak
Northern Colorado
Western Colorado
Connecticut
Connecticut
District of Columbia
National Capital Area
Delaware
Delmarva
Florida
Collier County
Tallahassee
Tampa Bay
South Florida
SW Florida
Mid Florida
Georgia
Greater Atlanta
Southeast Georgia
Georgia (Blood)
Hawaii
Hawaii
Idaho
Idaho
Lewis and Clark Region (Blood)
Illinois
Central Illinois
Greater Chicago
Heart of America Region (Blood)
Missouri-Illinois (Blood)
Indiana
Northeast Indiana
Southwestern Indiana
Louisville
Wayne/Union Counties
Indiana-Ohio (Blood)
Iowa
Central Iowa
Loess Hills
Kansas
Wichita
Kansas City
Kentucky
Big Rivers
Franklin County
Greater Alleghenies (Blood)
Louisiana
Central Louisiana
Southeast Louisiana (New Orleans)
Baton Rouge
Maine
Maine
Maryland
Greater Chesapeake
Greater Chesapeake & Potomac Region (Blood)
Massachusetts
Cape Cod
Northeast Massachusetts
Massachusetts
Michigan
Greater Kalamazoo
Monroe
Southwestern Michigan
Washtenaw County
Greater Lakes Region (Blood)
Detroit (Blood)
Minnesota
Minnesota
Southern Minnesota
North Central Region (Blood)
Mississippi
Mississippi
Missouri
Greater Kansas City
St. Louis
Southeast Missouri
Southern Missouri
Montana
Montana
Nebraska
Nebraska
Colombus
Nebraska-Iowa Region (Blood)
Nevada
Northern Nevada
Southern Nevada
New Hampshire
New Hampshire
Upper Valley
New Jersey
Red Cross New Jersey
New Mexico
New Mexico
New York
Buffalo
Greater New York
Wayne County
Mohawk Valley
Rochester
Southwestern New York
Ulster County
Central New York
Long Island
Eastern New York
Metro New York
North Carolina
Cabarrus County
Cape Fear
Greater Carolinas
Greensboro Chapter
Triangle Area
Onslow (Jackson)
Asheville-Mountain
Turnage
Piedmont Triad
Greater Pamlico
Pitt County
Carolinas Region (Blood)
Mid-Atlantic Region (Blood)
North Dakota
Dakotas
Ohio
Cincinnati Area
Northwest Ohio
Greater Columbus
Hancock
Ohio River Valley
Dayton
Greater Cleveland
Northern Miami Valley
Central Ohio (Blood)
Western Lake Erie (Blood)
Northern Ohio (Blood)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oregon
Southern Oregon
Northwest Oregon
Pennsylvania
Red Cross Philadelphia
Chestnut Ridge
Wyoming Valley
Poconos
Central Pennsylvania
Tri-County
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Central South Carolina
South Carolina (Blood)
Tennessee
Mid South
Heart of Tennessee
East Tennessee
Mid West Tennessee
Nashville
Northeast Tennessee
Southeast Tennessee
Tennessee River
Texas
Central Texas
Coastal Bend
DFW Metroplex
El Paso
Ft. Hood
Heart of Texas
Houston
Northeast Texas
Panhandle
Permian Basin
San Antonio
South Plains
South Texas
Southeast and Deep East Texas
Wichita Falls
Utah
Utah
Vermont
Vermont and New Hampshire Valley
Virginia
Roanoke
Coastal Virginia
Fairfax County
Washington
Northwest Washington
North Cascades
West Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Badger-Hawkeye Region (Blood)
Wyoming
Wyoming
join the conversation.
Please encourage California’s Red Cross chapters to get on Twitter. Great idea.
I would like to see this mandated throughout the disaster structure. Not just for the big disasters, but residential fires etc.
Could you add the Mile High Chapter to this list? “redcrossdenver”
My wife and I are long time donators, however we are about to quit Red Cross and donate to other providers because we have asked the Red Cross telephone solicitation to remove us from the telephone harassment list over 9 times.
This is out of hand. The last time my wife was sick and I told the operator to remove us. This particular call was for my wife and the operator said only my wife can talk to him. She woke up for the call and told him again, for the 9th time to stop calling and we would donate at work the next time… however, now we are reevaluating our volunteer spirit.
Red Cross… STOP phone harassment as you will loose more donors than just us.
-Charles & Susan White
Please add the Darke County Chapter in OHIO as the newest twittering chapter, DarkeCyRedCross. Thanks!
through the Red Cross I have regained a focus in my life! I am now not only an instructor but also an EMT and love what I am doing and have many ways to be envolved! Thank you Red Cross!
Dawn
These Twitter feeds are a great step forward! We are now following all of these feeds from our own feed @CDCemergency and will happily follow any other local chapter feeds that are added in the future. It is our hope at CDC that the growing network of federal, state, local, and NGO/NPO Twitter feeds will strengthen the nation’s response capacity. Thanks, Red Cross, for being a great partner and great innovator in social media!
Is there a Canadian Red Cross chapter using Twitter?
What e-mail address do you use to send a twitter invite to the ARC?
Please add “Red Cross of the Greater Lehigh Valley” to the PA list of chapters on Twitter. We are known as “glvredcross” and we have also recently joined Facebook as “Glv Red Cross.” Thanks.
Lee County FL is now on Twitter & one of their volunteers is in ND and the Naples FL newspapers is printing his blogs. Need to recruit him into PA. He is great.
Rons blogs and video from ND
http://www.naplesnews.com/news/banner/
Glad to see ARC on Twitter. Just reco’d you to my tweeps. I used to be an ARC volunteer (overseas and stateside). 😉
Looking forward to seeing more chapters on Twitter (VA, SC).
Montana Red Cross is now on Twitter! http://twitter.com/MontanaRedCross
If you could please add the Red Cross of Greater Idaho to your twitter list. http://www.twitter.com/RedCrossIdaho/
Thanks!
Can you add the Idaho Chapter to your twitterlist? ‘RedCrossIdaho’
How can I get our local or area Red Cross to subscribe to Twitter? Is this an option open to all area Red Cross locations? Do you encourage using Twitter at these locations? Just wondering….
please add Arc_SoMe to the Twitter list. Southern Maine chapter.
Thanks!
The Santa Cruz County Chapter has a Twitter account: sccredcross.
Follow our Bloomington Indiana chapter on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/redcrossinbloom
The Triangle Area Chapter in Raleigh NC is on the Tweet! http://www.twitter.com/tacdisaster
greater boston chapter isn’t on twitter yet?
come on, gang, it’s one of the nerdiest cities in the US!
Hello Red Cross! This is Anna from the Community Disaster Education program at the Greater Los Angeles Chapter! We are on twitter too! RedCrossCDE is our username. We provide constant preparedness tips as well as other good information. Thanks for all you do!
Best,
Anna
Red Cross of Ottawa County Michigan is now on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/RedCrossOttawa
The Transylvania County Chapter, NC is now on Twitter at twitter.com/transredcross.
The Red Cross El Paso Area is now on Twitter at http://twitter.com/RedCrossElPaso
The South Central Wisconsin American Red Cross is now on Twitter too! http://twitter.com/scwiredcross
Could you please add the Greater Somerset County Chapter (NJ)?
http://twitter.com/gsccRedCross
Check us out!
How about including the Cincinnati Area Chapter?
http://twitter.com/CinciRedCross
The Southwestern Indiana Chapter is now on Twitter!
http://twitter.com/EvvRedCross/
Thanks!
Dear members of the red cross ,my name is Job Jr. Diaz, I’m a peruvian student, I’m at a team of students from peru, we need your help please. We want to do a interview about red cross to prevent accidents and injuries, but we need the name and e-mail of one contact to do this interview,so this contact has to work in the red cross,i don’t know if this is possible, this interview is to a project from university. Also our teacher will talk with the contact. We have some questions about red cross:
which had been the most important or significant help done by the red cross?
nowdays, have the presidents of each country been helped to your organization?
what organizations or people help you?
is an economic assistance?
there was a situation when the assistance or help provided for the red cross and it wasn’t enought?
which countries do you think need the help of the red cross?
nowdays, Does the red cross has enought volunteer workers?
Could you help us please? Thanks
Sincerely
Jr. Diaz
The Greater Manchester Chapter is now on Twitter.
Hello Red Cross!
This is Anna from the Greater Los Angeles chapter. We’ve changed our twitter name! We are now twitter.com/prepareLA. Please add us! Thank you!
Anna
Please add the SW Colorado Chapter to the Twitter list. SWCOREDCROSS
Southern Arizona Chapter is now on Twitter. Can you please add us to this list? http://twitter.com/RedCrossSAZ
5301 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85711
Please add the American Red Cross of Southwestern NY to your twitter list. We are @ARC_SWNY
Please add American Red Cross Collier County Chapter in Naples, FL to the Twitter list.
Follow us:
@redcrosscollier
The Mid Alabama Region is now on Twitter! Please add us to your Twitter list and follow us: @Mid_AL_RedCross
Please add the Texas Panhandle Chapter to the Twitter list
@TXPanhandleChp
The Southern Arizona Chapter is also on twitter. Please add us to your list.
@RedCrossSAZ
Please add the Jersey Coast Chapter to the twitter list. http://twitter.com/JCCRedCross
Hi! Please add the Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter to this list. We are @RedCrossPhilly. Thank you!
Could you please add the Southwest Oklahoma Chapter to the twitter users……. @swoarc
Thanks
Hi,
Do you know of a similar list for international Red Cross updates? We are PCS’ing to Okinawa, Japan and would like to keep informed.
Cheers,
Leon
Leon – Check out @Federation to see if they’re keeping track of all the national society updates.
The West Alabama Chapter is also on Twitter http://twitter.com/bamaredcross, @bamaredcross.
Tulsa Area Chapter is also on Twitter http://twitter.com/TACSchoolClubs and http://twitter.com/tulsaredcross. Visit us and say “Howdy.” It’s cold here in T Town a whopping 6 degrees. BRRR…. Wind chill factor is 11 below. Yikes!
Question, I see people on facebook starting their own “fan” sites or whatever they’re called to collect money. Is it illegal for people to set up stuff like that and asking people to send money to his paypal account? I know its not safe but he said he’s got pictures of himself on there and he’s donating all the money. I know it would be nice to believe people when they say that but sometimes the worse people come out in the worst of times. Is it illegal wether he’s or not?
Follow the Connecticut Chapter of the American Red Cross on Twitter! We are at CTRedCross.
The STUDENTS IN HAITI are ready for the Red Cross to start disbursing some of those funds to help them RECONSTRUCT their lives with respect to EDUCATION.
Why is it that the RED CROSS is holding on to the money and not releasing it right now? WHY?
Please support the HAITI STUDENTS SUBSCRIBED AND WAITING FOR HELP at haitiecole.com
Please add the Red Cross, Southern Tier Chapter to this list in Endicott, NY @RedcrossSTier
Thank you!
Could you please add in a New Hampshire listing and add the Red Cross Granite Chapter. We are RedCrossGC. Thanks!
2 California chapters:
The American Red Cross of Ventura County and San Luis Obispo are on Twitter
http://www.twitter.com/redcrossventura
http://www.twitter.com/sloredcross
Can we be added to the list please?
Thank you
Hi!
I just saw that you dont have the Mid-Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross listed. It’s twitter is: RedCrossMidMich!
Could you please add @redcrossSEVA to the list. Thank you!
Please add @redcrossSA — San Antonio Area Chapter — to this list.
I noticed the Central Iowa Twitter link is not correct. It should be http://twitter.com/#!/RedCrossMidIowa Thanks for posting these!
Just wanted you to add our twitter account to the complete listing by states. Thanks so much-
NashRedCross
Please add to your list of Red Cross Chapters using Twitter
(on this page-> http://redcrosschat.org/twitter/ )
Texas
Greater Houston Red Cross
http://twitter.com/houstonredcross
Please add @RedCrossValley to the list- the official twitter account of the Mohawk Valley Chapter (New York.) Thanks!
Hello from Germany! Please add all our partners in Europe. We’d love to follow you! 😀
Vilseck/Grafenwhoer @AmRedCrossBMC
Hohenfels American Red Cross @hohenfelsARC
We’re SAF locations.
The world today is involved in too many crisis that need assistance. As a nation, I want every human being to except one another even though I know it’s impossible. I want education to be the priority for children, I want people to contribute not for exchange of something, but the honor of helping those in need. I know for a fact that together anything is possible.