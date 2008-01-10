This is the official American Red Cross blog. (Read our Terms of Use here.)
Blog Goals
- To inform and inspire you to talk to each other and your networks about issues we care about.
- To provide valuable information – including actions you can take – about preventing, preparing for, and responding to emergencies.
- To have a little fun and find ways to collaborate with you.
Questions? Contact socialmedia [at] redcross [dot] org.
If you’re excited about using social media for social good, we would love to share these volunteering opportunities with you:
- Become a Red Cross Social Ambassador, and help us share good news about the Red Cross.
- Become a Red Cross Digital Volunteer, and help us during disasters
Blog Comment Policy
We encourage you to participate in this blog via comments. All viewpoints are welcome, but please be constructive. We reserve the right to make editorial decisions regarding submitted comments, including but not limited to removal of comments.
We will not approve comments that are:
- Abusive or threatening towards any individual;
- Violating any law or individual’s rights;
- Fraudulent or deceptive;
- Repetitive postings or spam;
- Offensive or inappropriate for this channel, including the use of profanity;
- Off-topic or not relevant.
The comments are moderated, so you may have to be a tiny bit patient in waiting to see them. We will review and post them as promptly as possible during regular business hours (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET).
join the conversation.
My technology class is reviewing your website. Hope all is well. Nathan Guteras, Lake Shipp Elementary, Winter Haven, FL USA
That’s fantastic news, Nate! Thanks!
dear,wendy i love ur website [redcross.org] it must have took a long time and hard work but i can barley find the history section of red cross and i love it that u really really really help people live life longer i think thats really cool and i want you to have alot of fun with that and help me if somthing goes wrong with my body and i wish you the best of luck on the next 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 for the next1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,009 days well the message is getting pretty long so seeya and i hope you type me soon well like i said typeya later peace……………………………good luck
Is anyone deploying to Virginia?
any one going to maine ?
Got here from Claire’s comment on my blog about your efforts to plug into social media. Very glad to see Red Cross embracing these tools. You’re in my feed reader now.
Good job!
Hi Wendy,
I love your blog — thanks for all the great information you provide!
Just came across this page from @nateritter, re: “comprehensive emergency info. aggregation & broadcasting system”:
http://blog.perfectspace.com/2008/09/27/emergeny-crisis-info/
Hoping this isn’t redundant. I thought it might be of interest. Delighted to see so many wonderful things taking place on the Net!
-vu
I live in London and got information about your website from South by South West website.Inspiring keep going
1. About how much of the amount have American Red Cross Organization have raised over this year?
2. When did this organization take place and who started?
3. How does it make you feel when you’re making a difference by helping so many lives?
4. Out of what activities do you like more?
5. What do you find most rewarding about working with this organization?
Sorry i dont think my questions were answered right?
i have worked with RED CROSS before,and loved helping people..the world has given us so much,would do it in a heart beat again.in fact,i would love to go to Cambodia-to releave someone for three weeks or help out for three weeks.Also i worked for Katrina 2005 hurricane,daughter had surgery and i had to go back home.Laporte county Indiana chapter,now im in Ohio 43204. i was going to stay another 3 weeks. So, i hope Red Cross International gets this Terrance
Dear Wendy,
My name is Angeline Vo. I am currently in a class that blogs on social media and have found fascinating things about companies and charities utilizing social media to its benefits. I used the Red Cross as an example in my blog for my class project. If you have time, you can check out the post. But I was just wondering. I’m citing the American Red Cross Blog on my bibliography and I can seem to find a date for when the cite was constructed. You know on a website if you scroll down to the bottom there is the copyright, the association and the date of publication. I was wondering if you could tell me the date. I know it seems simple and probably not important, but it becomes useful to those who research on your organizations history of social media. Thanks so much! the blog looks great!
Visionary leader Clara Barton is rolling in her grave right now. I just watched a local Seattle news cast, and it was reported that the American Red Cross was handing out food to shoppers waiting in line.
This seems far from the nation’s premier emergency response organization’s mission. Shoppers are standing in line by choice, not due to an emergency. I believe the shoppers in line are suffering; however, not becasue of some disaster. Future disaster victims will suffer more because the Red Cross is waisting its donations on non-disaster activities.
I would like to volunteer in a clean up mission for Haiti. Please contact I want to help.
Tanya [personal information redacted]
I received a request for donations for Haiti, from a David Meltzer, from usaredcross.org. Is this legit? I know there will be a lot of phony unscrupulous “Charities” collecting money for this effort. How can we be sure our donations are going to the true red cross?
i have many questions to ask plz email me when you can plz im really happy that you guys went to halp haiti thanks . oh and plz email me back so i can tell you my questions.
I appreciate what you’re doing here on the blog, as well as in the digital (and offline) world 🙂
Like your presentations … a lot! And just recently I got an interest in non-profit social media connections… keep in touch.
So I am only a freshman at my high school and I keep asking myself “what can I do? I’m only fourteen!” Then i thought of a really great idea. I’m not sure if anyone is already doing this but, I was thinking that maybe people could make care packages for people in Japan who lost their homes. They could consist of blankets, water bottles, canned foods, maybe some purell or soaps, and some clothes for people too. The care packages could be dropped off at your local Red Cross and shipped to Japan. Again it’s just an idea but I felt it would help a lot of people. Thanks
This is a really cool idea. I think introducing social media into such a good cause that will bring the ARC into the new age!
Well done
So happy to see the redcross getting involved in social media and having a stronger online presence.
I hope tons of people get involved and really band together to help the redcross in which every way they can.
It’s really cool to know that even if we are sitting at home on our computers we can reach out and help in whatever way we can!
My company visited one of your sites in Baltimore and it was really impressive and interesting. I thank the Red Cross for all that you do!
Many heartfelt thanks to the americans who have come to high river, alberta, to help with the cleanup. One of your people was on our national news yesterday and had great things to say about canadians 🙂
I love what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever
work and reporting! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
If you are going for finest contents like I do, only go to see this web site every day since it offers feature
contents, thanks
I am very concerned about Haiti. Years ago Jacque Costeau recommended solar cookers be given to haiti on a massive scale. This would eliminate deforestation, mudslides, polluted water, and many other problems caused by cutting trees for cooking fuel. Has this been considered?
Hi LaVerne, Thank you for the recommendation – we will pass this on to our colleagues with the Haitian Red Cross.
I live in the Fayetteville NC area and we where hit hard by the storm and i know Lumberton was also. Why don’t we put on a HURRICANE relief Golf tournament to raise money to help with the clean up. Im sure a local course here in fayetteville would love to be the host of that tournament to help out. I would be very happy to help promote and get the tournament set up. Please contact me back
Hi Justin — You are so kind to reach out with this idea. Thank you! We recommend you check out our fundraising page so our colleagues can help you flesh out your idea: http://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/other-ways-to-donate-and-fundraise/fundraising-ideas-and-requests
IM A LITTLE UPSET WITH AMERICAN I CALLED AMERICA RED CROSS ABOUT MAYBE A MONTH AGO FOR HELP AND YOU GUYS TURNED ME AWAY BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT I LIVE IN A MOTOR HOME THAT I WAS DRIVING AT THE TIME BURNT TO THE GROUND I WAS NOT ELIGABLE TO GAIN YOUR ASSISTANTS. I UNDERSTAND ABOUT THE RULES AND THE GUIDELINES EVERYONE HAS TO FOLLOW BUT I BELIEVE IN MY HEART THAT MAYBE IF YOU GUYS TOOK THE TIME TO LISTEN TO MY STORY I MIGHT HAVE AT LEAST MAYBE GOT A LIST OF PLACES I MIGHT BE ABLE TO GAIN SOME KIND OF HELP. I HAVE LIVE THE PAST FEW YEARS BEING HOMELESS DO TO MY EX HAVING A MENTAL PROBLEM AND IN RESULT WE LOST EVERYTHING, TWO BUSINESS DOWN THE DRAIN ARE HOME ARE KIDS BEING SPLIT UP AND HIM IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL AND ME ON THE STREETS BY MYSELF WITH NO HELP CAUSE IM NOT FROM BAKERSFIELD AND DIDN’T KNOW HARDLY ANY ONE SO MOTEL TO MOTEL LIVING IN STORAGE UNIT GETTING KICKED OUT OF THEM CAUSE I WOULD FALL ASLEEP AND NOT GET OUT IN TIME. SLEEPING AT DENY’S EVERY NIGHT FROM 1 AM TO 6AM HAVING TO LEAVE WITH MY DOG (RATCHET) THAT SLEPT IN MY BACK PACK WHEN I WENT IN HE IS ALSO THE DOG I THAT I FOUND SINE I HAVE BEEN HOMELESS, BEFORE THE MANAGER GOT THERE. i FINALLY MET SOME NICE PEOPLE ON MY JOURNY THAT HELPED ME WITH A MOTER HOME AND A CAR, FINALY DUG MY SELF OUT OF THIS TWO YEAR RUT. LIVING IN IT FOR A COUPLE MONTHS AND I HAD TO MOVE IT THE DAY THAT IT BURNED DOWN OR I WAS GOING TO HAVE IT TOWED AWAY. SO I WAS MOVING IT AND I GUESS THERE WAS SOME KIND OF ELECRICAL PROBLEM AND BAM UP IN SMOKES ON PLANZ AND STINE RIGHT IN THE INTERSECTION ON MY WAY TO WALMART FOR THE NIGHT TILL I FOUND A PLACE TO MOVE PERMENTLY. I LOST EVERYTHING ALL OVER AGAIN BARLEY MAKING IT OUT MY DARN SELF AND YOU KNOW WHAT ELSE MY CAR WAS STOLEN THAT SAME MORNING, SAME EXACT MORNING. THIS IS NOT A JOKE. IM GOING TO BE 37 AND I HAVE NOTHING TO SHOW FOR MY LIFE, I AM A BUSINESS OWNER OF MASSAGING AND I CANT EVEN WORK CAUSE MY QUIPMENT WAS IN THE RV AT THE TIME. THIS HAS BROKEN ME DOWN IN SO MANY WAYS THAT IT UNBELIEVABLE. I BELIEVE IN GOD AND I KNOW GOD DONT GIVE US MORE THEN ONE CAN HANDLE AND I THINK TO MY SELF DOES HE THINK IM XENA THE WARRIOR PRINCESS OR SOMETHING. FOR CRYING OUT LOUD IM TIRED. I HAVE A RARE BLOOD DIESE AND MY BLOOD IS VERY LOW RIGHT NOW AND ITS GETTING COLD AND ITS HARD FOR ME TO GET CLOTHS. IM NOT SOMEONE THAT CAN DIG IN TRASH FOR ANYTHING CAUSE IM TO EMBARRESSED THAT THIS IS HOW MY LIFE IS. BY LOOKING AT ME YOU WOULDN’T THINK I WAS HOMELESS DUE TO THE FACT THAT IN THE BEGINNING OF THE ADVENTURE A GIRL I KNOW HEARD I WAS WALKING AROUNG WITH A SHOPPING CART FULL OF ALL MY STUFF, SHE TOLD M TO GET MY THINGS OUT OF THERE NOW SHE WOULD BE RIGHT THERE. WHEN SHE ARRIVED SHE TOLD ME GIRL JUST CAUSE YOUR HOMELESS DOESN’T MEAN YOU HAVE TO LOOK HOMELESS SO FROM THAT DAY FORWARD I MADE SURE I FOUND A RESTROOM TOOK A BIRD BATH CLEANED UP LIKE NORMAL AND PUSHED THROUGH THE DAY, BARLY MAKING IT. THIS HAS BEEN THE WORST 3 YEARS OF MY LIFE BUT I KEPT A SMILE MADE SOME FRIEND AND EVEN WHEN I GOT THE MOTER HOME I TURNED AROUND AND MOVE THREE SETS OF HOMELESS PEOPLE IN MY RV, FOR WEEKS, LET THEM BORROW MY CAR EAT MY FOOD WEAR MY CLOTHS SO IT NOT LIKE I DON’T GIVE BACK. I TRY HARD TO BE A GOOD LOVING PERSON NO MATTER HOW FAR DOWN I GO. I STILL RISE ABOVE. AND FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS TURNING ME AWAY THAT DAY, YOU MIGHT HAVE MADE ME STUMBLE ON MY PATH BUT YOU DIDN’T BREAK THE ROAD FOR ME CAUSE ONCE AGAIN I GOT UP AND DUSTED OFF AND KEPT ON THROUGH LIFE. EVERY DAY I THINK ABOUT HOW I WAS TOLD SORRY WE CANT HELP YOU. IM STILL IN IN AWE OVER THIS BECAUSE I NEVER ASKED ANYONE FOR HELP ALONG THE JOURNEY AND I FINALY DO, I GET TURNED AWAY I THOUGHT AMERICAN RED CROSS WOULD HELP ME IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER BUT ALL i GOT WAS “IM SORRY WE CAN NOT HELP YOU” THANKS AMERICAN RED CROSS THAT HELP THE FAMILY IN NEED, KATHERINE COX THAT STATES THEY CARE ABOUT US AND HERE IS WHY AND MY STORY: MY NAME IS KATHERINE COX
Hi Katherine,
Thank you for reaching out. We are so sorry to hear you are facing difficult times. Please reach out to your local Red Cross chapter to discuss assistance. The chapter can also provide referrals to you.
Wishing you better days head.
I found your website very encouraging. I am writing a health promotion piece for one of my classes on your blog and promoting it to my fellow classmates and professor.
Dear Red Cross,
Here in the United States we have witnessed over the years devastating changes affecting are American communities. The health of our communities are affected in various ways.
The standing rock community is protesting along with thousands of supporters. They are out in the freezing cold. They are out there demonstrating their right to protest.
The Red Cross has helped many foreign communities as well as natural disasters here in the USA. I understand the military veterans, who fought for our freedom, will be showing up at the in North Dakota.
I wonder if the American Red Cross has the fortitude and strength to offer any assistance for this group and situation? I am requesting that you offer support in any way that you can to help this situation.
Many Americans look toward the Red Cross for help. Many Americans offer support of money to your organization over the many years. Many Americans give you thanks for your support.
Sincerely,
Kevin Goodluck.
Over the Christmas Holiday I have been receiving Facebook information promoting platelet donations in exchange for a shirt. While I don’t really need a shirt, I was surprised that when I donated on December 28 (Lansing Center) a shirt was not offered. An explanation would be appreciated. Thank you.
Get a free long-sleeved t-shirt. Donate blood by 1/8!
Free Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Valid 12/22 – 1/8/17
Donate Now
REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG
Not affiliated with Facebook