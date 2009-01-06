Chapter Blogs

Arizona
Grand Canyon Chapter
California
Central California
Gold Country Region
Greater Los Angeles
San Diego/Imperial Counties
Colorado
Colorado Region
Connecticut
Connecticut and Rhode Island Region
District of Columbia
National Capital Region
Florida
Capital Area Chapter
South Florida Region
Georgia
Metro Atlanta
Illinois
Chicago and Northern Illinois
International
American Red Cross International Humanitarian Law
Kentucky
Louisville Chapter
Louisiana
Southeast Louisiana Chapter
Maryland
Greater Chesapeake Region
National Capital Region
Massachusetts
Eastern Massachusetts Chapter
Minnesota
Minnesota Region
Southern Minnesota Region
Missouri
Southern Missouri Chapter
St. Louis / Eastern Missouri
New Jersey
North Jersey Region
New York
Eastern New York
Greater New York Chapter
Western and Central New York
North Carolina
Western North Carolina
Ohio
Central Ohio/Ohio Buckeye Region
Northeast Ohio
Northwest Ohio
Pennsylvania
Central Pennsylvania Region
Eastern Pennsylvania Region
Western Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Columbia Region Chapter
Palmetto South Carolina Region
Rhode Island
Rhode Island Chapter
Tennessee
Mid South Chapter
Texas
Central and South Texas Region
North Texas Region
Texas Gulf Coast Region
Utah
Greater Salt Lake Area Chapter
Virginia
National Capital Region
Washington
Northwest Region
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
join the conversation.
We encourage you to comment on this blog. All viewpoints are welcome, but please be constructive. We reserve the right to make editorial decisions regarding submitted comments, including but not limited to removal of comments. The comments are moderated, so you may have to be a tiny bit patient in waiting to see them. We will review and post them as promptly as possible during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9:00 – 5:00). Please read our full comment policy.
Dont forget the Central Maryland blog…
http://centralmdredcross.wordpress.com/
Hi — The Tri-County Red Cross in New Jersey’s entire website is a series of blogs. 🙂
How about the arizona chapter? Grand Canyon where are you?
Is there a Nashville or Murfreesboro, TN blog? Looking for info on possible assistance with replacing damaged or destroyed car windows as mine was on Good Friday tornado. Thank You
It doesn’t look like the St. Louis Area Chapter Blog link is working. Try this instead: [link redacted, incorrect]. Thanks for reading!
[…] Ten American Red Cross chapters with blogs of their own […]
The Southeastern Michigan Chapter has a NEW blog. Can you list it here?
Thanks!
I am very concerned about ARC’s lack of sensitivity to the DEAF people in emergency preparedness, especially with ETON Corp’s ARC Emergency Product Line, not meeting the accessibility issues of Deaf People – why? because they cannot hear the RADIO audios!!! Why cannot ARC develop such emergency product lines to meet all of people, including Deaf and Hard of Hearing, also those people whose hearing are diminished by age.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter has a new blog, too! Can you please list it here? Thank you!
Is there a Mid-Rio Grande Chapter blog? I am the DAT Captain for Socorro, NM. I would like to she our chapter blog with my team if there is one.
Hello all,
My name is Gregory Vallejos, and I am a new AmeriCorps member for my local Red Cross chapter. Currently, we do not have a blog, twitter-feed, flickr, but I would really like to start this. I feel as if this would be very beneficial in recruiting new members, and also get individuals more involved with their local community. The trouble I am having is that I have never tried anything like this before, but I would surely like to learn. If anybody could point me in the right direction, give me some tips, etc.. that would be great! Thanks again, and I hope everybody is going well.
Greg
My son, was wounded in Iraq, 10-30-09 he didn’t have anything- but the red cross & the wonded worries project supplied him with clothing , uniform’s– everything…. even a calling card… it must have been a nitemare, for Jason— but thank’s to all the kindness & love, of the the Red Cross & the Wounded Worrie’s project, you made My son– felt like a humane being again…
Thank you!!!!!!!!!! from the bottom of my heart…..
Keep up the GREAT WORK!!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU & GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!!!!
My Name is Fabiola,
I would to go to Haiti to help. I can take one week off from my job to help .Please contact me.
The San Luis Obispo County Chapter has a blog.
It’s pretty rad, so add us to the list!
We would like to get our wind /solar Mobile power stations to you to help Haiti, to provide power, water pumps, and refridgeration, as well as power tools to areas without power, And we are trying to figure out a way to get funding to do this. Please contact me at 607-563-3144 to figure out how we can do this as soon as possible to help those people, as well as people all over the world.
How wonderful that so many people are responding regarding the Haiti earthquake. While the generosity of the public is appreciated, the best way to help is to send monetary donations in one of three different ways:
1) Send a text. Type HAITI (all in caps) and send to 90999. This service which is sponsored by the U.S. State Department, will automatically be charged to your cell phone bill.
2) Call 1-800-733-2767 for the American Red Cross International Response Fund to donate.
3) Mail a check to: American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37243, Washington D.C. 20013.
Due to the chaos, the Red Cross will not accept volunteers to travel to Haiti. If more people are needed, they will make an announcement. Until then, donate your time to your local Red Cross Chapter i.e., answering phone calls, or you can donate blood to replenish our national supply, should the need for international help for blood ever arises.
Thank your for your support!
I have a question about the text donation. I texted in the text with the word “Haiti” as the text. After I sent it, I got another email telling me to confirm by testing YES. I am worried that the second part might be a scam. I’ve tried to call the red cross and was on hold forever. Does anyone know if the follow up text is a scam?
in these moments do not know what pain is higher in my soul, that to see the left in ruins and who or shower of them, or that of not having food, water, aids and equipment with which to rebuild that small country Haiti
Are PokerStars and Full Tilt helping out the Haitian earthquake victims? I heard players would be able to make donations from their accounts. I hope this is true.
T-shirt to support earthquake relief effort in Haiti . I want to donate 40% from each sale to the red cross and i also have some item on ebay and 40% of each sale is also being donated
i need help getting the word out. The more i can sale the more i can give.
Congratulations on your prolific work here. I must admit I have popped in a read a good number of your blogs but I have no idea how to post a response over there, so I’ll tell you now how good you are at describing the stuff your at – I must admit I find it insightful to read your blogging. Keep up the good work. 🙂
I live in the UK and it seems that people have forgotten about Haiti but are more concerned about celibrities lives. I know that people and the media in France still report about Haiti. What is it like in the States where the haitian community is quite important? Are the American Red Cross still receiving donations?
Good work on all the efforts in Haiti ,glad we have an organization that helps
Imagine being in an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 on the Richter scale. Take a moment to consider being in a hotel room 5,000+ miles from home in a country where English isn’t widely spoken. That was the situation that my wife and I found ourselves in earlier this month in Vina del Mar, Chile.
The first quake hit just after 3:30 in the morning, shaking us awake with a ‘surround-sound’ rumbling. The small hotel we were staying had 5 other rooms, all the others being on the floor above us.
As we opened the door to our room, we met several of the other guests coming down the stairs, and heading for the front door to the safety of an open lawn.
The earth kept shaking for another 30 seconds as we stood under the bright full moon after we had exited the hotel. The 90 second quake was the horrifying both because of the intensity and the duration.
All electrical power was out, but fortunately for us was restored less than 6 hours later. During that period, aftershocks shook several more times, but only 2 others lasted long enough for us to evacuate the hotel again.
Just after 9:00 am, we walked from our hotel to an overlook approximately 100 feet above the sea. We noticed that waves had brought debris high up onto the shoreline, but that the water had receded what turned out to be abnormally far down. However, in a very short time, large waves were once again coming in very high up on the beach. Police and emergency vehicles were using their loudspeakers to urge people to avoid going onto the beach.
No damage was noted in the area of the beach that was approximately 250 miles north of Concepcion, Chile (where the biggest damage from the earthquake and tsunami that followed 45 minutes after the initial quake) was experienced.
For the next 4 days, my wife and I explored areas north of Vina del Mar, avoiding traveling to the south where road travel and communications were still not fully restored to normal. Very little signs of damage were apparent as we traveled through small towns and on side roads from Vina del Mar to Los Andes, and then up a winding series of switchbacks to Portillo on the Argentine border.
On the 5th day after the earthquake, we returned to Santiago from Los Andes. We had to detour off the modern highway at several points as we approached Santiago as either overpass road or pedestrian bridges were lying on the main roadway. The large capital city was returning to normal, but numerous security ribbons were posted prohibiting approaching too near damaged buildings. Our hotel had structural damage that the hotel had papered over. Numerous churches were damaged, and most of the auto dealers with glass windows were damaged, but the underground metro and bus service appeared normal.
During the evening, we noticed the Red Cross advertising on the tv for volunteers to assist with preparing emergency household necessity packages that included drinking water for families in heavily affected regions 7 and 8 of Chile, AND to assist with tracing activities related to missing persons.
The next morning, I visited the Chilean Red Cross main office, and met with a series of officials who graciously briefed me about the emergency actions and needs for assistance. I continue to receive email updates from several new friends who are Chilean Red Cross volunteers.
The Federation announced a $6.4 million dollar appeal (recently raised to $12.9 million USD) globally while I was in the office. It was really great to see the founding principles of the international Red Cross movement were working well in Chile. Over the next 2 days, prior to our departure, we were able to witness numerous volunteer actions, and the people of Chile responding well to support the Chilean Red Cross.
The road infrastructure was heavily damaged along the coast between Concepcion and Constitution. However, a convoy of almost 100 trucks filled with emergency supplies reached the most heavily affected area surrounding Concepcion on the same day as my visit to the Chilean Red Cross main office.
With earthquakes continuing to occur, it seems to me that while the international Red Cross movement wouldn’t normally assist with reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure, it may be possible to assist with psychological trauma associated with the disaster as well as with preparing for emergencies in the future.
JP
I can not speak for the entire country but the Red Cross in Watauga County North Carolina is actively collecting donations for Haiti. We are also trying to plan a trip there this April.
The Granite Chapter in New Hampshire now has a blog! Please add us, we are at
http://www.nhredcross.blogspot.com
The American Red Cross of Southeastern Michigan has added a new youth blog can you list it here? http://www.semredcrossyouth.org
Thanks!
Interested in assessing American Red Cross Disaster services. We were not at home in Bellevue
(West Nashville) when Rebecca came to see us.
We are staying with a co-worker and it is difficult to contact us via telephone. However, email is the best way to contact us. The email is checked several times a day.
Tee – Thanks for your comment. We are encouraging all affected residents in Nashville to contact us through our 1-866-GET-HELP number (1-866-438-4636). This is the fastest way to contact our caseworkers, who will be able to help you proceed with the recovery process.
My name is Harrison , and I am a new American’s member for my local Red Cross chapter. we noticed the Red Cross advertising on the tv for volunteers to assist with preparing emergency household necessity packages that included drinking water for families in heavily affected regions 7 and 8 of Chile, AND to assist with tracing activities related to missing persons.Currently, we do not have a blog, twitter-feed, flick, but I would really like to start this. I feel as if this would be very beneficial in recruiting new members, and also get individuals more involved with their local community.
________________
harrison
Thank you for the list, it’s hard to follow them all, though.
Good day. Thanks for this blog site for the Red Cross. I often see corporate sites of the movement rather than interactive blogs. I hope sometime soon you can offer online courses on Disaster Management, Water and Sanitation, and other courses which may not need actual physical skills to be present like the CPR and First.
The Greater Buffalo Chapter of the American Red Cross now has a blog!
Greetings! The Grand Canyon Chapter loves this blog! Wanted to let you know we recently started one as well and are pretty excited about it. Please include us in your wonderful blogging list and visit!
redcrossgcc.blogspot.com
Being from Louisiana during the katrina, It was amazing to see the american red cross right in the middle of it doing their best to help.You guys do not seem to get the credit you deserve. thanks
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
It was amazing to see the American red cross right in the middle of it doing their best to help those after the tornadoes hit.You guys do not seem to get the credit you deserve. thanks
No one gives the red cross the credit they deserve, thank you guys for always coming to Americas rescue
Hello! We love this blog at the Mississippi Chapter. Keep up the great work.
I give blood to American Red Cross as often as I can. They are always so nice when I go in. What a great group of individuals.
I think that we should give the red cross more credit as they surely deserve it.
I would like to thank you for your great work.
Check out the Columbia Region’s blog -http://crredcross.wordpress.com/
Thanks for the list! I was digging around for the Dallas chapter so I could donate. Keep up the amazing work!
Hello Red Cross!
I personally want to thank you, your supporters, and volunteers! About a month ago my brother, his wife, and 3 daughters were in a house fire. It was an electrical fire and they lost everything.(They were okay thank goodness!) You and your donators(including me :D) donated a significant amount to help get them back on their feet! I cant tell you how much I appreciate this. It has lifted a huge burden off of their shoulders and now they are getting settled in at a apartment. Thanks again!
-Steve
What happened about Wyoming Chapter of the Redcross? Can’t find their site 🙁
Thanks for putting together this list of blogs. It is very helpful to be able to connect to the local activities of the Red Cross.
This is a great resource to keep connected to the work of the Red Cross in various locations. Thanks!
My brother Mark was injured in Afghanistan in late 2009 during his work with the Marines. I’ve always been impressed with the Red Cross, but the way they treated Mark after his injury (he lost a leg) nearly brought tears to my eyes.
Thank you very much for putting this list together. It’s a great resource for people like me and Mark.
It’s great to see the Red Cross and Amateur Radio Emergency Service assist the those affected in Colorado’s High Park fire zone. Technology and civic involvement are both valuable assets in an emergency.
Red Cross is a very important organization. Helping the needy is something beautiful. Thank you for all!
I have a nephew who is still alive thanks to the great help that the Red Cross has given him. After a terrible accident in the army about a year ago he is now fully recovered and back at work. It made me and my family see how important Red Cross is.
We often find ourselves supporting the red cross and all of the wonderful things that they get up to. We also take a lot of our clothes to the local charity shops, infact I took almost 10 black bags filled with a lot of trendy clothes that just dont fit.
I also love the staff that work at our local Red Cross Charity Store. This is one of the reasons why we setup our santas grotto because we see how you can help put a smile on people’s faces. It’s what we aim to do with our Grotto in London.
Many thanks and best of luck.
Your Truly,
Marc
It is good to see how many Red Cross volunteers are so quick to respond to the needs after Hurricane Sandy.
We want to express gratitude for the Northern Minnesota Chapter of the Red Cross and their excellent commitment to help with urgent needs.
@Frank I totally agree. The red cross is an organisation that will no doubt survive the test of time and truly help a lot of innocent people.
I just wanted to let everyone know out there that red cross isn’t what they put them selves out there to be me and my husband were renting a house that burned down to the ground me,my husband and our beautiful 3 kids lost everything in the fire and we’re left with nothing…this was during the holidays as well 2 of our kids had to go stay with grandma and the other child of ours went and stayed with auntie due to the cold weather season while me and my husband stayed in a tent at a local state park…not mention the hurt and separation anxiety they caused to my children that were only 3 ,4 and not even 6 months of age at the time…
I just want to put it out there to everyone that donates to this place they are a scam and that all your money goes to pay there over paid staff and not to help people that are in real need cause still to this day me and my family are doing good were struggling but in time due to help from friends and family things will come all together I’m just blessed to have my children back with us….red cross you have caused so much hurt and pain to my family and have put a scar in our life thanks for all the lies and false accusations and your broken promises all you guys did was lie…
Hello my name is Zack Steven and I have some questions for you wonderful people.
How have Red Cross changed since World War II?
How have Red Cross changed the way of getting any message across to the public?
How much founding goes to refugees, and how much goes to Red Cross & Red Crescent?
About how many refugees does Red Cross assist every month?
How many people work in Red Cross?
What did Red Cross do in World War 2?
If you would reply to some of these questions it would fantastic
Sincerely, Your Friend
Zack Steven
Hi Zack! Some of your questions can be answered on our website, redcross.org. In particular, you can find more info about our work in World War II here: http://www.redcross.org/about-us/history/red-cross-american-history/WWII
For your other questions, please reach out to our Public Inquiry staff: Redcross.org > Contact Us> General Inquiry form.
Thanks for your interest!
Please respond after you have read my earlier message because I need the answers, latest 1-2 weeks.
Yours Truly
Zack Steven
I will like to ask that I need to have sign language which that I am deaf, need to take class for CPR certification & First aids for deaf summer camp, thank you again.
@Barbara Hi there! Please email our Training Support Center and they can discuss what options are available for CPR/First Aid certification for those who are hearing impaired. Their email address is: support[at]redcrosstraining[dot]org. Thank you!
Why would anyone contribute to the Red Cross after Prayer was banned in New Orleanes?
@Jim — Thank you for reaching out. We sincerely apologize for any confusion around the issue of prayer in Red Cross shelters. Faith is an important part of helping people recover after a disaster, and people in our shelters are always welcome to pray, read their bibles and gather among themselves–we simply ask that they are respectful of others. There are hundreds of people of different values and faiths sharing a large space in our shelters, and we want to respect the privacy of everyone.
We welcome you to read our recent blog post about spiritual care in Red Cross shelters: http://redcrosschat.org/2016/08/25/red-cross-offers-spiritual-care-flood-survivors-louisiana/#sthash.iS60iiUe.93AxDQuB.dpbs
Bad link: Eastern Pennsylvania Region [link deleted]
Contents are in Japanese, about hair tonic
@Jane Thank you for your keen eye! We’ve updated the link.
Hey Team,
With the recent storm furcated for the Northwest I got to looking at my disaster preparedness bin. I realized that my food was about 5 yrs old and I needed to up date what I had put together. But I am not wanting to buy one of the freeze dried kits I am wanting to stock it with foods that can be bought off the shelf. I was wondering if anyone has a list of recommend items that are easily used during a disaster/
Hi Glena — Great question! Check out ready.gov for some ideas on specific food items for your survival kit: https://www.ready.gov/food
Hi, is there a San Diego/Imperial Counties blog? Thanks!
Hi Christina! Check out their blog here: http://www.preparesandiego.org/
I am new to American Red Cross Idaho/Montana area. So far I have been doing training on the web site. I was involved with the DAT. Now I am doing something else…. I like this Red Cross Chat. I help out at our local Blood Ambassador drive here in town. That is a fun thing to do.