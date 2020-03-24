Emergencies Don’t Stop: Meet the People Behind Our Lifesaving Mission

Emergencies don’t stop, and neither does the American Red Cross. During challenging times like these, it’s even more important for organizations like us to be there to help those who need it most. March 25 is Red Cross Giving Day and we’re asking for your support.

Read on to meet some of the people who carry our mission and find out how your donation will enable us to continue delivering our lifesaving work — both today and in the days ahead.

Teaching Lifesaving Skills

Nate is one of our Red Cross First Aid & CPR instructors who dedicates his time to helping others learn how to save lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. “I love being an instructor because I enjoy seeing how the people I train are able to help others in emergencies,” he said.

Helping Hospital Patients Who Depend on Blood

Kadijah is a Red Cross Collections Technician in Greenville, North Carolina. She travels from city to city collecting blood donations for hospital patients in need. “What I love most about my job is being able to hear the different stories behind ‘why’ donors give the gift of life,” she said.

Providing Food, Shelter and Care After Disasters

As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, Pilar travels across the five New York City boroughs after local emergencies to help provide impacted residents with water, food, shelter and other emergency relief items. “I never really thought about this until I started volunteering with the Red Cross, but we are so vulnerable to lose everything in just a matter of seconds, and for the Red Cross to be there and to be able to provide that assistance, it’s just amazing,” she said.

Supporting Military Families Who Need Emergency Assistance

When Treveontay “Trevey” Moore, an active duty sailor in the U.S. Navy, was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, he received an American Red Cross Emergency Communication Message. His 21-year-old sister, who was a mom and nursing student, had been hospitalized. “I was able to go home before she passed away,” he said.

Soon after, he moved to Naples, Italy and saw the Red Cross. “That’s when I knew I wanted to give back in the same way they helped me when I needed them,” he said. Trevey has been a Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces volunteer ever since. He spends his lunch hour and off-duty time reaching out to military members who have experienced a family emergency. He demonstrates compassion and a sense of urgency in his commitment to serve as a part of our American Red Cross Hero Care Network team.

Join Us

Stand with us on Red Cross Giving Day to support the urgent needs of our mission — which touches millions of lives each year. Please donate at redcross.org/GivingDay.

About our Giving Day Supporters

The American Red Cross is grateful for those donors who are making an impact by supporting our Giving Day, especially the Energy Transfer / Sunoco Foundation. Thanks to the kindness of these and other supporters, the Red Cross is able to provide hope and emergency support when people need it most.