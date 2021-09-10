Rescue Royale: Get in the Game with Charity Streaming for Disaster Relief

Calling all gamers and streamers! This Fall, we are launching our first-ever Rescue Royale campaign, a charity stream fundraising event and esports tournament. We are asking members of the gaming and streaming community to come to the rescue to support people impacted by disasters big and small. We respond to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing shelter, food, relief supplies and more. If you are a streamer and up for the challenge, here is how you can get in the game:

How it Works:

Starting on September 9, gamers and streamers can register to be a part of a month-long stream-a-thon, where you can fundraise for the Red Cross, stream your favorite games, and have the chance to win prizes. You can create your own Rescue Royale fundraiser on Tiltify by playing any game or streaming any activity you’d like OR register to compete in the Rescue Royale Fall Guys Tournament. Oh, and did we mention that the top 20 qualifiers in the Fall Guys Tournament will win a free weekend trip to play LIVE in the Rescue Royale finals at HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas on October 16? Qualifiers can also participate virtually, if preferred.

Get Started:

To start your Rescue Royale Charity Stream-a-thon, follow these steps:

Visit the Rescue Royale Tiltify page. Click to register and select your local Red Cross region. Complete and publish your fundraiser to feature on livestream. Choose any game you’d like to play and host your charity stream campaign between Sept. 9 and Oct. 16

To register to pre-qualify for the Fall Guys Charity Tournament, follow these steps:

Visit the Rescue Royale Tournament Page. Review all the requirements to qualify to compete in the Las Vegas Finals. Complete your registration here. Start hosting your charity steam events and meet all other requirements for a chance to win a free weekend to Las Vegas.

All interested tournament participants must register to compete in the pre-qualifiers and fundraise $350 through their Tiltify fundraiser before Sunday, Sept. 26 for the chance to move on to compete in the qualifiers and finals. Also, tournament participants must be 18 and over to earn the weekend trip to Las Vegas. However, if you are under 18, or do not wish to travel, you can still participate in the Fall Guys Tournament Finals virtually. Whoo-hoo!

The time is now to grab your favorite game and come join the fun. Register for the Rescue Royale event today and help us ensure those impacted by disasters receive the comfort and support they desperately need.

Learn More & Stay Connected

For more information on Rescue Royale and how you can get in the game, visit redcross.org/rescue-royale. You can also stay connected with other gamers and streamers by joining the Red Cross Gamers Discord Channel as well as following @RedCrossGaming for the latest updates on all things Rescue Royale.