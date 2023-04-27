Thank you, EG America, for helping power our lifesaving mission!

Every day, people face emergencies of all sizes — from prolonged and life-threatening blood shortages, to more frequent and intense natural disasters, to immediate and unique challenges faced by military families, to a person in need of CPR provided by a trained bystander. And every day, the American Red Cross is there, helping families and communities in times of great need.

Standing with the Red Cross and helping power its lifesaving mission are companies like EG America, a leading convenience retailer with more than 1,700 locations across the country whose brands include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

In March, EG America celebrated Red Cross Month by hosting a customer donation program that raised $627,000 in support of the Red Cross and its mission to help prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. Additionally, participating locations served free coffee to Red Cross volunteers each Friday throughout March, recognizing their invaluable service and helping fuel their critical work as they respond to disasters, transport blood products, teach lifesaving courses, and so much more.

Red Cross volunteers like Mark McLoughlin took part in the free coffee and were grateful for EG America’s support.

“I am a 10-year volunteer working with logistics to ready supplies and our vehicles. While doing Red Cross work, the folks at Cumberland Farms have always been generous, like the free coffee, which is always appreciated. Thank you to Cumberland Farms and its parent organization, EG America, for your strong partnership with the American Red Cross!”

By standing up a partnership during Red Cross Month, EG America was able to help tell the broader story of how the Red Cross responds daily in communities across the country. It rallied all of its brands and employees to serve as Red Cross ambassadors and to honor the volunteers who make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce.

Nearly 1,000 people are helped every hour of the day by the Red Cross. Generous donations from our partners like EG America and its customers help enable the Red Cross to respond immediately, delivering our lifesaving mission to those in need. We’re honored to partner with EG America and appreciate their commitment to having a positive impact on society, while supporting the communities in areas where they operate.

