Long-time Donor State Farm Gets in the Game to Support the American Red Cross

State Farm, a long-time member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), is stepping up its Red Cross support in a unique way — by choosing the organization as a charity of choice in season 2 of its Gamerhood Challenge.

The show features eight gamers, streamers, and content creators battling each other, including Jake from State Farm, in a gaming tournament to win $100,000 for charity. Contestants BlackKrystel and Krystalogy are competing on behalf of the Red Cross, and if they win, the $100,000 prize will serve as an additional gift on top of State Farm’s annual $1 million commitment.

No matter the outcome, the Red Cross will be awarded $10,000 for being a State Farm charity of choice in the tournament.

The State Farm mission to help people recover from the unexpected while supporting programs that help keep neighborhoods safe and prepared for emergencies aligns with the vital work the Red Cross does every day. As an ADGP member — and Red Cross disaster relief supporter since 1953 — State Farm donates annually in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed.

“ADGP members like State Farm are vital to our lifesaving mission, enabling us to respond with essential food, shelter and comfort at a moment’s notice,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross.

“Disasters can strike anytime and anywhere, and the generosity of forward-thinking partners like State Farm helps us to prepare communities nationwide for emergencies and ensures we stand ready to care for those in need when the unthinkable happens,” continued Gail.

We’ll be cheering for BlackKrystel and Krystalogy as they compete in the Gamerhood Challenge every Thursday through June. Learn more about the challenge and how to stream the show here.