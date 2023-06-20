Longtime Red Cross Partner United Airlines Transports Red Cross Supplies to Guam

On Wednesday, May 24, Super Typhoon Mawar slammed into the U.S. island territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands with intense 140 mph winds, flooding rain and a life-threatening storm surge. The typhoon caused considerable damage, and many on the islands remain without power and safe drinking water.

The Red Cross prepositioned supplies and disaster relief workers in Guam, but in the immediate aftermath of the storm, sending additional resources and support to the island was a logistical challenge. Just a few days after the storm struck, United Airlines — an Annual Giving Disaster Program (ADGP) member since 2014 — launched a humanitarian flight loaded with disaster relief supplies and 34 lifesaving blood products.

The flight carried essentials like clean-up and comfort kits, tarps and trash bags, the first wave of IT equipment to support the operation including phones, tablets and more, along with blood products and a Red Cross passenger. This in-kind cargo support is above and beyond United Airlines’ $500,000 annual commitment.

“Thanks to United Airlines’ generous gift, the American Red Cross is helping people devastated by Typhoon Mawar,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for partners like United Airlines, whose support is making a critical difference to provide relief and comfort to those in dire need.”

The Red Cross couldn’t support communities in times of crisis without our ADGP partners that ensure we’re resourced to respond at a moment’s notice. Many, like United Airlines, also step up during disasters and provide even more support when it’s needed most.

Thank you, United Airlines, for your continued partnership!