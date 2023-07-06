10 Reasons Why You Should Download the Red Cross First Aid App 

If your friend got a minor cut or suddenly collapsed, would you know what to do? Emergencies can strike when you least expect them and having the right information and resources at your fingertips can make all the difference. This is where the Red Cross First Aid app comes in!

This powerful tool offers a wealth of knowledge, features and benefits that can empower you and any of your friends to handle emergencies responsibly and effectively.

If you haven’t downloaded the First Aid app yet and are still wondering whether it’s worth the small investment of storage space on your phone, here are 10 reasons why you should download it today:

It’s easy to use and provides step-by-step instructions on how to respond and treat everyday first aid scenarios like insect bites.

Phone service or internet connectivity isn’t required. You can still access essential first aid information and resources without it.

You can call 911 and get professional help in the app with just one click of a button.

Locate nearby hospitals in seconds during an emergency by enabling your location permissions.

Be the first of your friends to download the app and know how to help them if they experience an emergency. Because being a lifesaving hero is cool!

Find specific topics, keywords and conditions instantly through the Siri/Bixby-enabled search bar.

Read inspiring stories of real-life heroes who used their knowledge and skills to save or sustain someone’s life.

Regularly refresh your skills with interactive games, quizzes and through a new Metronome feature that allows you to practice the proper pacing for CPR compressions (100-120 beats per minute). You can learn more about this new feature in the Cardiac Arrest section (Step #4)!

La aplicación móvil está disponible en ingles y español. Translation: The content in the app is available in English and Spanish.

Lastly, It’s FREE! Yes, this means you can access lifesaving information and resources without breaking the bank and only investing in a little bit of storage space on your phone.

What’s Next?!

Tap here to download the First Aid app or visit your App Store and search ‘Red Cross First Aid.’ Accidents and emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time. But now, you have access to expert advice and resources to help a family member, neighbor or bystander, if necessary, right in the palm of your hand.