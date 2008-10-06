1 minute readVolunteers

HOW TO: Become a Red Cross Volunteer

by Wendy Harman 34 Comments on HOW TO: Become a Red Cross Volunteer

Note: This post has been updated to provide accurate, current information.

Have you ever wondered exactly how you can become one of the volunteers who carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross?

Here are step-by-step instructions for joining the club:

  1. Watch this New Employee and Volunteer Orientation.
  2. Learn about the many ways to volunteer.
  3. Find your closest local chapter by entering your zip code on our volunteer page.
  4. Contact that chapter by phone, email, or in-person visit.
  5. Say, “How do I sign up to be a volunteer?”
  6. Your chapter will have you fill out some basic paperwork. You’ll tell them what your interests are, and you’ll evaluate your commitment level together.

Read some inspiring stories of other Red Cross volunteers — we can’t wait to work with you!

You can also take this short quiz, which could direct you to some lesser-known volunteer opportunities.

Other Suggested Articles

join the conversation.

We encourage you to comment on this blog. All viewpoints are welcome, but please be constructive. We reserve the right to make editorial decisions regarding submitted comments, including but not limited to removal of comments. The comments are moderated, so you may have to be a tiny bit patient in waiting to see them. We will review and post them as promptly as possible during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9:00 – 5:00). Please read our full comment policy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  5. Would like to know more info. Kurt Hippchen 1765 kren, Argyle, Tx 76226 Cell # 214-906-8489

  9. Hi, I would like to become a red cross volunteer. I love
    helping people. I live in South Africa

  10. To those concerned,

    I am a 62 year old healthy women, who would like to help out in disastrous situations. I connect easily with people from all cultures. I am responsible and work hard to help others. If there are training programs I would gladly take those.. Please let me know what opportunities are out there and what to expect?
    Best regards,
    Louise Tower

  13. Hi…I am 37 year old women. I would like to become a red croos volunteer.I would like to help out in disaster situation and helping people in conflix country like timor laste and sudan.I connext easily with people.If there are trining programs i would gladly take those.Please let me know what opportunities are out there and what to cexpect.

  14. How much experience does one need with the red cross before one can become an international delegate?

  15. I am a 54 year old healthy women, who would like to help out. I connect easily with people from all cultures. I am responsible and work hard to help others. If there are training programs I would gladly take those.. Please let me know what opportunities are out there and what to expect?Best regards
    Elaine.

  16. I live in San Diego ca vicinity I am heathly and resourceful-
    I’d like to learn the skills that it would take to become
    a local and/or national emergency VOLUNTEER red Cross
    worker.

  17. Hi name is rebaone from south africa I’m 33 yrs old healthy and resourceful young men who like to help out. I’d like to learn the skills that would make me became a local/ natinal or international emergency volunteer red cross worker. I have completed my (BAA). If there are tranning programs I would gladly take those.

  19. I would really like to be a redcross vollunteer to help while gaining experiece aswell helping people is my passion and unlike sitting at home doing nothing i can give back and use my time produc
    tively.

  21. Iam a 51 year old man who would like to become an international delegate.How much experience does one need with the red cross.

  22. Greetings, my name is Moana Yangitemai. I am twenty one years old and I have always wanted to be a part of the American Red Cross. I am a young women who believe’s that lending a hand, reaching out,showing kindness and just helping those in need is what will make a difference in our world. I like to believe that I put others before myself and that I can be of great help…I do not have any experience in any medical field, but I am however; great with kids and easy to get along with……………….I have always loved the American Red Cross and hope that one day I am a part of an amazing community like it….

  24. I want to be a volunteer. Is there any such opportunity in which I can work from home. I have had about it from someone.
    Thanks.

  26. For so many years, 15 to be exact. Soup kitchens, food share, food and clothes distribution, We love doing this,We are used to people in trouble and so want to be part of this.WE help in the winter doing over flow shelters as they sleep safe and in peace. We payed about it helping, following Gods lead,So here we are, So I hope you consider us, thank you, praying for a reply. thank you so much Please reply…..thank you./
    Betty Geary

  28. Third time i have written here and it goes blank. Make’s it difficult to to reply to you. for some reason it goes blank..I hope your company will correct, in need.soup and ly all your needs., blessings for the work you do.We prayed about this and red cross kept coming back in our thoughts and red cross,to my mind,Often……God bless you and If you don’t get , well I really tried. thank yu

  32. I will like to be American red Cross volunteer because I love helping people and I am a Registered Nurse with 35years experience in all areas of nursing management and licensed in Nigeria -Africa. I am a volunteer Hiv/Aids counselor,and Sickle cell Disease councelor.Relocated to USA as Lawful Permanent Resident living in DallasTx 75231. Mobile phone.[redacted]