HOW TO: Become a Red Cross Volunteer

Note: This post has been updated to provide accurate, current information.
Have you ever wondered exactly how you can become one of the volunteers who carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross?
Here are step-by-step instructions for joining the club:
- Watch this New Employee and Volunteer Orientation.
- Learn about the many ways to volunteer.
- Find your closest local chapter by entering your zip code on our volunteer page.
- Contact that chapter by phone, email, or in-person visit.
- Say, “How do I sign up to be a volunteer?”
- Your chapter will have you fill out some basic paperwork. You’ll tell them what your interests are, and you’ll evaluate your commitment level together.
Read some inspiring stories of other Red Cross volunteers — we can’t wait to work with you!
- Mother-Daughter Duo Teach Kids the Importance of Preparedness
- Red Cross Offers Disaster Spiritual Care to Flood Survivors in Louisiana
- They Thought They Were Just Handing out Lunch
You can also take this short quiz, which could direct you to some lesser-known volunteer opportunities.
Would like to know more info. Kurt Hippchen 1765 kren, Argyle, Tx 76226 Cell # 214-906-8489
Hi Betty! You can find volunteer opportunities with your local chapter on our website: http://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer#step1.
Thanks so much for your interest and generosity to share your time and talents!
Hi Aderemi! You are so kind! Please visit our website to learn about volunteer opportunities in your area: http://www.redcross.org/support/volunteer
We appreciate your thoughtfulness.
