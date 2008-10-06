HOW TO: Become a Red Cross Volunteer

Note: This post has been updated to provide accurate, current information.

Have you ever wondered exactly how you can become one of the volunteers who carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross?

Here are step-by-step instructions for joining the club:

Watch this New Employee and Volunteer Orientation. Learn about the many ways to volunteer. Find your closest local chapter by entering your zip code on our volunteer page. Contact that chapter by phone, email, or in-person visit. Say, “How do I sign up to be a volunteer?” Your chapter will have you fill out some basic paperwork. You’ll tell them what your interests are, and you’ll evaluate your commitment level together.

Read some inspiring stories of other Red Cross volunteers — we can’t wait to work with you!

You can also take this short quiz, which could direct you to some lesser-known volunteer opportunities.