Techies Behind The Scenes: Disaster Services Technology

It takes a lot of leadership, coordination and different skill sets to run a successful disaster relief operation. One of the advantages of volunteering with the Red Cross is the great training. For all the techies out there, we have disaster services technology (DST).
Within 12 hours of a disaster, a DST team is already en route. Their primary goal is to set up connectivity to support the Red Cross relief effort. By using satellite technology, the team can network the operation quickly. Once the network is completed, DST will start issuing laptops and equipment such as cell phones, printers, fax machines and radios. They can set up a 100 seat office overnight.
Here’s the secret of DST: while the team’s tool box has some very high-tech solutions in it, the implementation is actually very easy.
All the steps that DST volunteers take are fully documented in step-by-step directions and there are experienced volunteers to help guide you through it. If you enjoy technology, can follow directions and can plug wires into the port where it fits, you too can be a successful member of the Red Cross DST team. DST manager Keith Robertory regularly tells people that he can take any three people who can follow directions and setup a VSAT systems in under two hours.
All DST team members start with their local chapter. Once you become a volunteer with your local chapter, they’ll provide you with the basic disaster services training. If you express an interest in DST, you’ll get enrolled on a five-part training series called DST101.
Find your local chapter today to get started!
Good evening: I am glad I found this article. I was thinking of becoming a volunteer with the red cross and this is exactly what I was looking for. I am a computer tech in NYC, and I am also an information technology student. I thought it would be very rewarding to be able to use my skilsl for the red cross. I would like to learn about satellite technology as well. I try to follow the link to my chapter in NYC but it looks like it does not work. Can you please send me the contact info of the person I should talk to about volunteering as a DST. Thanks a lot.
Luis – I’m so glad that you found the post interesting! Here’s the link to the American Red Cross in Greater New York chapter:
http://www.nyredcross.org/
Hi Luis Cubillos:
We here at DST at NHQ would like to invite you to participate in our DST101 Training courses that we offer. Please send and email to DST101@usa.redcross.org for more information on DST training.
Thanks,
Disaster Services Technology
Nice video,
Would be neat to show a time lapse of some photographs from nothing to a full network with phones and laptops being setup in a few hours. We go into an empty building and string cables, setup servers, setup satellite Internet. Setup Cisco phones and Laptops. Wow our temporary network stays up a few weeks then we take it down, pack it away and send it back, to be used on another disaster. We can train you if you have an interest.
If all the DST leadership is like the person featured here, who tends to become very hard to work for, and deal with, I am totally unimpressed. DST management has been proven to abuse volunteers by cursing at them to physically threatening them.
I am still waiting for an apology from their directed toward me in 2008.
Ed – This is Wendy Harman. I’m not sure what happened here but would be happy to hear from you via email to find out more – HarmanW@usa.redcross.org. How can I help?
I do say that DST has two fine managers I am aware of. That leaves a lot to be desired.
Had a feeling you would delete my comments. Cover up as usual DST. Bet you won’t post this either.
DST is the backbone of any large scale operation. The Red Cross went from begging the phone company (after a major disaster) for 100’s of phone lines to vehicles and fly away kits that allow the Red Cross to be self sufficient and up and running within hours. It is a background function, but if the rest of the functions work well then you did your job.
Hello, I am in Port Huron Michigan and my local chapter a few years back I signed up with and attended a volunteer meeting. I never heard much back after that. I was interested in disaster services and kinda was told they don’t need anymore volunteers. I ended up a few years later volunteering and working the katerina disaster straight through the dept of health and human services out of washington. I am a licensed practical nurse of 22 years and also a techie with an associates in computer programming. I also set up networks, computer repair and website building. I thought with the dual nursing and computer technie, I wouldn’t have such a hard time finding a volunteer spot with the red cross. I can go from a DST Team to a Nursing team with a blink of the eye. any ideas of a chapter in michigan or Arkansas ( I may move next year) that could use me?
Hi Roseanne –
Sounds like we could use you! I’ve sent your comment to our volunteer office and am about to send to your local chapter and our Chief Nurse so that we can find out exactly how we can get you into the system.
Thanks for writing.
My last deployment was to Joplin Mo and I must say I worked with some outstanding people. The leadership took the time to give us training in areas that we had not worked in before and explained how the over all DST worked between us and national. It was a pleasure to be on this DR and have the ability to learn so much. Thanks to all of you that were there.
Hi All-
I know this is an OLD thread, but I was curious about becoming involved with DST. I am a current volunteer (1 year) in the American Red Cross of Massachusetts (Pioneer Valley Chapter).
I have my BA in communications (Broadcast Journalism and PR) and I have always been interested in communications.
I don’t know where to start and I was told, I should first start off with taking DST 101. Anybody know how I can do this and the steps I need to go through?
Thanks in advance!
-Paul Temple
Hi,
Are there any slots available for the DST classes in Columbia, SC?
Jim Snyder
How do I Get the Quick Start Guide for DST???????????
I have the first 48 hours class tonight.
Thank you for your help.
Please e-mail me..