Forty-three years ago, on August 17, 1969, Hurricane Camille made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a Category 5 storm, causing extensive damage and fatalities. According to the National Weather Service, the actual maximum sustained winds will never be known, because the hurricane destroyed the wind-recording instruments in the landfall area. But the estimates at the coast are near 200 mph. Columbia, Mississippi, 75 miles inland, recorded 120 mph sustained winds. Weakening as it made its way through Tennessee and Kentucky, Camille caused unprecedented flash flooding and more casualties in West Virginia and Virginia.
During the height of the emergency, Red Cross fed and sheltered 257,500 disaster victims and relief workers. Cooperating with federal and state authorities, Red Cross assisted families in the long-term task of returning to normal living. The cost of the Red Cross relief operation totaled $21 million.
I volunteered during Hurricane Mitch in 1998. It was one of the largest and strongest hurricanes of the 20th century.The storm dropped over 60 cm of rain where it made landfall on the coast of Honduras, resulting in severe and widespread inland flooding, extensive landslides and considerable loss of life. I have spent a lot of time in recent years in Mississippi, and I can scarcely imagine the devastation that the staggering wind speeds of Camille must have inflicted on that state.
Hi there — I’m working on a book about Hurricane Camille. I’ve used the Red Cross’s records at the National Archives, but was wondering if photos like the one here are still at the Red Cross headquarters? I haven’t seen many original Red Cross pictures from Camille except for those published in various reports, but I know there were ANRC photographers down there for extended periods of time.
I’d appreciate any help you could give.
Hi Andrew, our Public Inquiry team would probably be your best bet to finding this information. If you send a note via Public Inquiry: http://www.redcross.org/contact-us#Submit-an-Inquiry, they should be able to direct you to the right person in our archives to find out if we have any photos or info you could use. Thanks for asking, and I hope this helps! -Taelor