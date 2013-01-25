How to Volunteer During a Disaster: Twitter Chat

Today (1/25) from 1 PM to 2 PM Eastern Time, some of our experts will be participating in a Twitter chat with the Disaster Distress Helpline and Points of Light teams to discuss volunteering during disasters.
Join us by using the #TalkWithUs hashtag on Twitter!
One very important thing to note about volunteering is that it’s always better to get trained and registered BEFORE disaster strikes – that way you can be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Red Cross – in fact, over 90% of our workforce are volunteers. If you would like to get involved, contact your local chapter today. You can also read about volunteer opportunities here.
Me and my family are willing to donate our time to help #Harvey victims. Redcross website is down
Thanks Ralph! We are truly sorry if you’re experiencing problems with redcross.org/volunteer, and really appreciate you being patient. The number of amazing people wanting to help has exceeded our system’s capacity and we’re currently making upgrades. With a disaster of this magnitude, all systems are running at maximum capacity 24/7. We ask that you try again later if you can – thank you for understanding!