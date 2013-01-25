How to Volunteer During a Disaster: Twitter Chat

Today (1/25) from 1 PM to 2 PM Eastern Time, some of our experts will be participating in a Twitter chat with the Disaster Distress Helpline and Points of Light teams to discuss volunteering during disasters.

Join us by using the #TalkWithUs hashtag on Twitter!

One very important thing to note about volunteering is that it’s always better to get trained and registered BEFORE disaster strikes – that way you can be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Red Cross – in fact, over 90% of our workforce are volunteers. If you would like to get involved, contact your local chapter today. You can also read about volunteer opportunities here.