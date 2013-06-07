Red Cross field directors and hospital recreation staff arrived in Normandy soon after the June 6, 1944, invasion, but on July 16, the much-anticipated Red Cross clubmobiles landed. Featured here is the Daniel Boone, the first Red Cross clubmobile to drive on to Utah beach.
I am very interested in the history of the Clubmobile women in WW2. I have been reading all the books about them I can find. I am very interested in seeing their battledress uniform in person. Do you have a uniform in the archives?