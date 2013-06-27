How can the Red Cross help MY family?

Many people do not know if the Red Cross can help their family, but the Red Cross is proud to be there for you and whoever you define your family to be. Our seven founding Fundamental Principles guide our services, and among them are:

Humanity: We “ensure respect for the human being.”

Impartiality: We are impartial to any "nationality, race, religious belief, class or political opinion."

Neutrality: We "may not take sides…in controversies of political, racial, religious or ideological nature."

Independence: We "must always maintain…autonomy," so we are completely separate from the government.

We are there for your family in emergencies and disasters 24/7. Because of our network of 500+ chapters and presence on 50+ military installations across the world, the American Red Cross is the only organization trusted by the US government and military to provide emergency communication services between service members and their families. You can call the Red Cross Emergency Communication Center anytime at (877) 272-7337 to get information to a stationed or deployed service member about family births, illnesses, deaths or other emergencies. We served more than 131,000 military families last year during emergencies.

Recently we received a call in the middle of the night from a civilian spouse whose same-sex partner was deployed. The spouse was in the hospital and wanted nothing more than to have their partner at their bedside. The Red Cross verified the emergency with the hospital, and provided that confirmation to the commanding officer, who decided to grant emergency leave. Within hours, the Red Cross was able to help reunite the couple.

We also provide other support for service member families, such as:

During a disaster, the Red Cross is also there for you and your family. All families facing disaster have access to Red Cross food, supplies and comfort, and all are welcomed in our shelters. In the aftermath of a disaster, a Red Cross worker will meet with you and your family to talk you through your personalized steps to recovery. We can also help reunite families through our Safe & Well system domestically and through our Restoring Family Links program internationally. We also can help your family prepare for disasters or other emergencies through checklists, CPR/AED/First Aid training, and babysitting and caregiver courses.

If you have any questions about how the Red Cross can support your family, please contact your local Red Cross. The Red Cross is proud to serve you and your family.