Live-Tweeting the #Sharknado Premiere with a Red Cross Twist

Have you ever come across a trailer for a movie that just seems so bizarre and awful that it must be an amazing viewing experience? Well, today we have an opportunity in the form of Sharknado: a made-for-TV movie airing for the first time on syfy channel today.
As Red Crossers, we get excited about an opportunity to take a totally hypothetical situation and turn it into an opportunity to discuss disaster preparedness. So that’s what we’re going to do tonight at 9PM Eastern when Sharknado airs: we’re going to live tweet some commentary and discuss what we would do if faced with the highly grotesque and terrifying situation of having a tornado full of sharks bearing down on our hometown. How would we prepare? What is our evacuation plan? First aid skills?
Join us by tweeting with the hashtags #sharknado and #redcross and offer your personal expertise/opinion!
A sensible suggestion. Everybody get away from the window #SharkNado You should shelter in a basement or lowest interior room! #Redcross
— mshepley (@mshepley) July 12, 2013
Protip: in a #sharknado situation, call your neighbors, txt friends and family, make sure they aren't still outside in a pool #redcross
— Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013
Big box buildings like that aircraft hanger are bad locations for tornado shelters. Find your safe spot now! #Sharknado #RedCross
— Jennifer Lazo (@Jdlazo) July 12, 2013
Okay, Tara Reid knew how to bandage up the hand wound… respect. #sharknado #redcross pic.twitter.com/EAKd2k8lqC
— Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013
Good thing #redcross has trained mental health vols ready to help with all the emotions brought up by #SharkNado
— CarrieBethH (@CarrieBethH) July 12, 2013
Having your prescription medicine in a go bag is better than searching for replacement pills at a liquor store. #sharknado #redcross
— M. Kepler (@DisasterEye) July 12, 2013
I should add work gloves+rope to my car's emerg. kit "@DisasterEye Gloves would be handy when you use a rescue rope. #sharknado #redcross"
— Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013
Make sure you have a #RedCross plan for your #pets in case of a #sharknado! Cisco is scared. http://t.co/khYlLXLeJS pic.twitter.com/n4MjTLVkat
— Lindy Ross (@LindyLikeTheHop) July 12, 2013
#redcross had a first aid app. It says nothing about making lame jokes when someone's bleeding profusely #SharkNado
— Kristiana Almeida (@MsKristiana) July 12, 2013
A car is NOT a safe evac spot! #sharknado #Redcross
— mshepley (@mshepley) July 12, 2013
This movie seems to be entirely based on that common fake flooding picture during hurricanes: http://t.co/ziUYIiQYyB #sharknado #redcross
— Jennifer Lazo (@Jdlazo) July 12, 2013
They should've evacuated, but hey. Taking the high ground in floodwaters is smarter. #sharknado #Redcross
— Rocky Ball (@DenverRochelle) July 12, 2013
Likely! Waterspouts can cause as they head to land "@Peaceful_intent @riaglo Would there be rip currents before a #sharknado ? #redcross"
— Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013
Tornadoes very rare in LA-waterspouts going on land are one of the few ways they happen. #RedCross #Sharknado
— Jennifer Lazo (@Jdlazo) July 12, 2013
#redcross #sharknado tip: check the weather reports before going out on the water
— CarrieBethH (@CarrieBethH) July 12, 2013
Fun fact: the thing picking up sharks is probably a waterspout- super dangerous in open water. http://t.co/ZKAYW9JxbM #sharknado #redcross
— Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013
