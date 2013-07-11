Live-Tweeting the #Sharknado Premiere with a Red Cross Twist

Update 7.12: Thanks to everyone who joined in last night! I’ve collected some of the best tweets from the night and embedded them below.

Have you ever come across a trailer for a movie that just seems so bizarre and awful that it must be an amazing viewing experience? Well, today we have an opportunity in the form of Sharknado: a made-for-TV movie airing for the first time on syfy channel today.

Here’s the trailer:

As Red Crossers, we get excited about an opportunity to take a totally hypothetical situation and turn it into an opportunity to discuss disaster preparedness. So that’s what we’re going to do tonight at 9PM Eastern when Sharknado airs: we’re going to live tweet some commentary and discuss what we would do if faced with the highly grotesque and terrifying situation of having a tornado full of sharks bearing down on our hometown. How would we prepare? What is our evacuation plan? First aid skills?

Join us by tweeting with the hashtags #sharknado and #redcross and offer your personal expertise/opinion!

A sensible suggestion. Everybody get away from the window #SharkNado You should shelter in a basement or lowest interior room! #Redcross — mshepley (@mshepley) July 12, 2013

Protip: in a #sharknado situation, call your neighbors, txt friends and family, make sure they aren't still outside in a pool #redcross — Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013

Big box buildings like that aircraft hanger are bad locations for tornado shelters. Find your safe spot now! #Sharknado #RedCross — Jennifer Lazo (@Jdlazo) July 12, 2013

Okay, Tara Reid knew how to bandage up the hand wound… respect. #sharknado #redcross pic.twitter.com/EAKd2k8lqC — Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013

Good thing #redcross has trained mental health vols ready to help with all the emotions brought up by #SharkNado — CarrieBethH (@CarrieBethH) July 12, 2013

Having your prescription medicine in a go bag is better than searching for replacement pills at a liquor store. #sharknado #redcross — M. Kepler (@DisasterEye) July 12, 2013

I should add work gloves+rope to my car's emerg. kit "@DisasterEye Gloves would be handy when you use a rescue rope. #sharknado #redcross" — Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013

#redcross had a first aid app. It says nothing about making lame jokes when someone's bleeding profusely #SharkNado — Kristiana Almeida (@MsKristiana) July 12, 2013

A car is NOT a safe evac spot! #sharknado #Redcross — mshepley (@mshepley) July 12, 2013

This movie seems to be entirely based on that common fake flooding picture during hurricanes: http://t.co/ziUYIiQYyB #sharknado #redcross — Jennifer Lazo (@Jdlazo) July 12, 2013

They should've evacuated, but hey. Taking the high ground in floodwaters is smarter. #sharknado #Redcross — Rocky Ball (@DenverRochelle) July 12, 2013

Likely! Waterspouts can cause as they head to land "@Peaceful_intent @riaglo Would there be rip currents before a #sharknado ? #redcross" — Gloria Huang (@riaglo) July 12, 2013

Tornadoes very rare in LA-waterspouts going on land are one of the few ways they happen. #RedCross #Sharknado — Jennifer Lazo (@Jdlazo) July 12, 2013

#redcross #sharknado tip: check the weather reports before going out on the water — CarrieBethH (@CarrieBethH) July 12, 2013