Live-Tweeting the #Sharknado Premiere with a Red Cross Twist

by Gloria Huang 9 Comments on Live-Tweeting the #Sharknado Premiere with a Red Cross Twist

Update 7.12: Thanks to everyone who joined in last night! I’ve collected some of the best tweets from the night and embedded them below.

Have you ever come across a trailer for a movie that just seems so bizarre and awful that it must be an amazing viewing experience? Well, today we have an opportunity in the form of Sharknado: a made-for-TV movie airing for the first time on syfy channel today.

Here’s the trailer:

As Red Crossers, we get excited about an opportunity to take a totally hypothetical situation and turn it into an opportunity to discuss disaster preparedness. So that’s what we’re going to do tonight at 9PM Eastern when Sharknado airs: we’re going to live tweet some commentary and discuss what we would do if faced with the highly grotesque and terrifying situation of having a tornado full of sharks bearing down on our hometown. How would we prepare? What is our evacuation plan? First aid skills?

Join us by tweeting with the hashtags #sharknado and #redcross and offer your personal expertise/opinion!

