Fourth of July Throwback: Service to the Armed Forces

This Fourth of July, we remember and commemorate all of the service members who sacrificed their comfort and freedom in order to serve our country. The American Red Cross has been a vital part of this story for more than 130 years – providing comfort and care for the wounded, ill and injured, but also ensuring military families stay connected during times of emergency.
What is A WWII American Red Cross Prisoner Of War Capture Parcel?
My Wife’s Father was a crewmember of a B-17 during WWII that was shot down, he broke his leg, jaw and arm.
He was captured and after several days placed in the first of several hospitals. To make a long story short
he was still in a hospital when the war ended. He came home w/a small crude suitcase of sorts but had that had a sticker that said Complements of The American Red Cross
Prisoner Of War Capture Parcel
Name —————————————————————
Prisoner Of War No. —————————————-
I know some of the rations that the POWs received from The Red Cross were just a box wrapped in brown paper and tied both directions. I am wondering if this was something special for the injured GIs of just a left over label used identify the persons belongings while in transit.
I may be in the wrong place for submitting this type of question. Thank you for your help
