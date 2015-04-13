National Volunteer Week – Share Your Story!

April 12 – 18 is National Volunteer Week, a time to recognize and celebrate the selfless efforts of those who give so much in support of others.
For well over a century, the American Red Cross has relied on volunteers to deliver care and compassion to those in need across the country and around the world. From providing disaster relief, to keeping military families connected, providing lifesaving training, to assisting with local blood drives, volunteers are an integral part of everything the Red Cross does!
- It’s our volunteers that enable the Red Cross to respond to nearly 70,000 disasters each year.
- It’s volunteers who provide critical support to thousands of military members and their families through our Service to the Armed Forces program.
- From swim lessons to lifeguarding, babysitting to CPR, it’s volunteers who deliver lifesaving trainings to thousands across the country everyday.
- Each year more than 3 million people volunteer to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life by donating blood.
- And around the world, Red Cross volunteers help vulnerable communities fight disease and recover from disasters.
Across the country the Red Cross relies on the efforts of nearly 400,000 volunteers to deliver critical services. That means more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is volunteers!
It’s fair to say that the Red Cross simply could not fulfill its mission without the selfless efforts of our volunteers. During National Volunteer Week – and every week throughout the year – we thank all of those who give so much to help others in need. Thank you, volunteers!
Want to thank a volunteer? Send them a note!
And follow our news page this week for more great volunteer stories!
Every volunteer has a story! Tell us your Red Cross story in the comments section or share it on social media using #NVW and/or #RedCrossProud.
My American Red Cross moment came when I realized I would never wait in a line, not even behind one person. I will explain…..
When there is a special big deal on a product at the store, there is a line to get it. When it’s dinner-time at a popular restaurant, there is a line to get inside. The movies, amusement parks, attractions, yup, lines at every one.
But when you arrive at a disaster call such as a home fire, after the flames are put out, no line. Nobody is pushing and shoving each other to help the victims. As a volunteer you can walk right up to the survivors and usually the first thing you hear from them in a desperate, scared tone is “thank you for coming”.
These victims stand with nothing but the clothes on their back and you get to be their Angel. How? Because you want nothing but to help and help is what you get to give, without ever waiting in a line to do it.
As a DAT volunteer, I get to feel this Red Cross moment every time I go to a call, to this day. Happy volunteer week!
~American Red Cross DAT Volunteer
I used to volunteer for American Red Cross mom sign up again soon I miss that a lot