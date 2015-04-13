National Volunteer Week – Share Your Story!

April 12 – 18 is National Volunteer Week, a time to recognize and celebrate the selfless efforts of those who give so much in support of others.

For well over a century, the American Red Cross has relied on volunteers to deliver care and compassion to those in need across the country and around the world. From providing disaster relief, to keeping military families connected, providing lifesaving training, to assisting with local blood drives, volunteers are an integral part of everything the Red Cross does!

Across the country the Red Cross relies on the efforts of nearly 400,000 volunteers to deliver critical services. That means more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is volunteers!

It’s fair to say that the Red Cross simply could not fulfill its mission without the selfless efforts of our volunteers. During National Volunteer Week – and every week throughout the year – we thank all of those who give so much to help others in need. Thank you, volunteers!

