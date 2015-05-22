Post by Kevin Wilkinson, Communications Intern

The beginning of the summer is often filled with numerous ‘firsts’ – the first trip back to the beach, the first cannonball in the pool, the first ice cream truck spotting and the first picnic at the local park. With Memorial Day weekend only days away, Americans are getting ready to honor their veterans and also conquer many of these firsts of the summer season.

While families and friends celebrate the unofficial start of summer, it is also one of the first times that people are firing up their barbecues for the season. Nothing says summer like a hot dog, cheeseburger or corn on the cob fresh off the grill. With that being said, there are a few safety precautions as we head into prime barbecuing season.

Every year people are injured while using charcoal or gas grills. Here are several steps to safely cook up treats for the backyard barbecue:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

You don’t want to burn that cheeseburger that’s waiting for you!

Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Take advantage of the beautiful weather and cook outside.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

Your guests might be hungry but they still have to wait until the food is off the grill to get their hands on it!

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Keep the party going and use these safety precautions while cooking.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

Provide the chef with the right tools to keep their hands safe so they can participate in the post-barbecue volleyball game.

Make sure to also download the Red Cross First Aid App. This free app puts expert advice for everyday emergencies at your fingertips. The app is available for smart phones and tablets.

Every family and group of friends has the one individual who inevitably becomes the grill master for every summer party. Keep the good food coming all summer long and share these safety tips with your party’s grill master.

For more information about getting preparing for and preventing home fires, check out tips and resources from the Home Fire Campaign from the American Red Cross.