There’s no place better to celebrate Independence Day than Washington, D.C. — The crowds! The heat! The patriotism!

(See how patriotic it looks? See all the people? Good stuff.)

No matter if you’re heading to the National Mall this weekend or to a neighbor’s Fourth of July party, brush up on your firework, grilling and swimming tips to have an injury-free weekend.

Sparklers and Fireworks!

Never give fireworks to small children, and always follow the instructions on the packaging. Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution. Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection. Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.” Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Grilling!

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area. Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

Swimming!

Be aware of the danger of rip currents. If caught in one, swim parallel to the shore until out of the current. When free, turn and swim toward shore. If unable to swim to the shore, call out for help, float or tread water until free of the rip current and then head toward shore. If someone plans to swim in the ocean, they should always check weather conditions before going in the water. Swim only at a lifeguard protected beach, within the designated swimming area and listen to all lifeguard instructions. Always swim with a buddy and always swim sober. Young children and inexperienced swimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

DC fireworks image credit: Steve Schwark