Looking for a New Home? Pay Attention to These Fire Safety Tips

Looking for a new place to live? Here are three types of fire safety tips to keep in mind during your search.

Tip #1: Smoke Alarms

Make sure that there are smoke alarms on all levels of the home (inside every bedroom, near your kitchen, and outside sleeping areas). (For new build homes, The National Fire Alarm Code (NFPA 72) requires hard-wired, interconnected smoke alarms with battery back-up on every level of the home, outside each sleeping area, and inside each bedroom. Alarms must be wired together so that if one sounds, they all sound.)

Ask how recently the smoke alarms were replaced. If it has been more than 10 years, they need to be changed. New batteries should be put in at least once a year – if your model requires it.

Make sure that the heating system in the home does not include any space heaters in small enclosed spaces.

Check when heating systems have been inspected to ensure that air ducts allow the heat to escape outdoors safely.

Tip #3: Fire Escape Plan

Think about fire escape plans when looking at a home and make sure that you can get outside safely in the case of an emergency (every room should have at least two ways to escape).

If you are looking at an apartment, ask to see the building’s fire escape route and know the locations of all available exit stairwells.

