Save Story of the Week: Two Boys Saved from Rip Current

This story comes to us from Florida, where a mother of two and former Red Cross lifeguard instructor saved two boys from a rip current at an unguarded beach.

Christina Theiss’s story was included in the Palm Beach Post, which covered her story when she received the American Red Cross National Certificate of Merit for her efforts.

Watch Christina recount her story:

Three cheers for Christina! We love hearing stories like this.

