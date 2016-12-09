Save Story of the Week: Two Boys Saved from Rip Current

This story comes to us from Florida, where a mother of two and former Red Cross lifeguard instructor saved two boys from a rip current at an unguarded beach.
Christina Theiss’s story was included in the Palm Beach Post, which covered her story when she received the American Red Cross National Certificate of Merit for her efforts.
Watch Christina recount her story:
Three cheers for Christina! We love hearing stories like this.
Find more stories and class information on RedCross.org.
join the conversation.
We encourage you to comment on this blog. All viewpoints are welcome, but please be constructive. We reserve the right to make editorial decisions regarding submitted comments, including but not limited to removal of comments. The comments are moderated, so you may have to be a tiny bit patient in waiting to see them. We will review and post them as promptly as possible during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9:00 – 5:00). Please read our full comment policy.
Congrats, Christina!! Way to make us all proud!