Resolve to Be Prepared: 3 Apps to Download Now

With a new year comes new beginnings. When it comes to safety and preparedness, we’ve got you covered. Here are three apps to download now:

1. A must-have for everyone’s smartphone: the Emergency App

Think of this app as a one-stop-shop for all disaster preparedness information. Plan ahead with the survival kit list, and find out what to do before, during and after almost any emergency. You can monitor locations across the country and share weather alerts with family members if something is headed their way. There’s even a handy flashlight and strobe light feature, should you get caught in the dark or need a rescue.

Sound interesting? Here’s an easy how-to guide on setting up alerts in the app.

2. “I got this!” Take control with the First Aid App

This is great to have on hand for any adventures you’re planning in 2017. You’ll have information on what to do in a variety of situations, from allergies to broken bones. We especially love the FAQs, step-by-step guides and videos to help identify and respond to whatever you’re facing.

Got a few minutes to spare while waiting for an appointment or a ride? Test your first aid smarts with one of the app’s many quizzes.

3. Enroll in Monster University with Monster Guard

Kids already bored with their presents? Download this app to teach your children (ages 7-11) about disaster preparedness. They’ll enter Monster University and learn how to prepare for real life emergencies, including home fires. Aryn, who is 8 years old, proudly stated in her review of the app: “I finished it in two days. BOOM!”

Ring in the New Year with confidence! Join us in resolving to prepare with our safety apps.