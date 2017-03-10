Six Pieces of Advice if You’re Headed to a Snowball Fight

Whether you’re tossing a few clumps of snow with your kids, or launching a full-scale operation, here are a few tips to help stay safe while playing in the snow.
Dress appropriately
Heading out the door? Put something on your head! And grab a coat, gloves and insulated boots while you’re at it. Wearing layers of clothing will also help you stay warm.
Use the buddy system
Pair up to keep tabs on each other. Make sure your buddy knows and follows all the tips in this post, and be ready to call it quits if anything gets dicey.
Check snowballs for rocks
Before you chuck, check! For rocks and other debris, that is. Try to use fresh snow from open areas for snowballs, instead of grabbing snow from sidewalks, roads or other places that might kick up dangerous debris to hide in a chilled projectile.
Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks
Strenuous tasks could certainly include things like throwing snowballs. Or building a snow fort. Or shoveling your driveway. Consider your physical condition, the weather and what type of activity you plan on doing to assess whether or not it’s a good idea.
Know signs of a dangerous health condition
If you or your buddy show any signs of troubling symptoms, head inside right away (and for hypothermia, call 9-1-1). Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.
Have an emergency kit in your vehicle
Heading out to attend a snowball event, like the yearly Dupont Circle battle in Washington, DC? Stock your vehicle with key emergency kit items in case you have trouble on the way. (And remember, stay off the roads during a winter storm if at all possible!)
Whether or not you’re settling your grievances with a few well-placed snowballs, our most important piece of advice is as follows: Hot cocoa should always be enjoyed with a handful marshmallows on top. Now go have some safe, well-deserved fun!
