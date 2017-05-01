Midwest & Southern Plains Disasters: Where to Get & Give Help

After a weekend of severe weather, Red Cross teams across the country are responding to local communities in need. From a blizzard in Kansas to tornadoes in Texas and flooding in Missouri, we know many of you – or someone you know – may be in need of assistance, and we want you to know where to go. Shelters are open, food is being served and relief supplies are available.

Here is a list of states that are responding, where to find them on social media for updates and how to contact our teams in those areas if you need the Red Cross:

North Texas

Website: redcross.org/NorthTexas

Facebook: Red Cross DFW

Twitter: @RedCrossDFW

Blog: Red Alert DFW

Arkansas

Website: redcross.org/Arkansas

Facebook: American Red Cross Arkansas

Twitter: @ArkRedCross

Blog: AR Red Cross

Oklahoma

Website: redcross.org/Oklahoma

Facebook: American Red Cross Oklahoma

Twitter: @RedCrossOK

Blog: OKRecover

Western Missouri

Website: redcross.org/WesternMissouri

Facebook: Ozarks Red Cross

Twitter: @SOMORedCross

Blog: Red Cross West MO

Eastern Missouri

Website: redcross.org/EasternMissouri

Facebook: American Red Cross St. Louis

Twitter: @STLRedCross

Blog: STL Red Cross

Illinois

Website: redcross.org/local/illinois/central-and-southern

Facebook: Red Cross CSIL

Twitter: @RedCrossCSIL

Blog: Red Cross CSIL

Kentucky

Website: redcross.org/Kentucky

Facebook: Louisville Red Cross

Twitter: @LACRedCross

Blog: Red Cross Kentucky

Kansas

Website: redcross.org/Kansas

Facebook: Kansas Red Cross

Twitter: @KSRedCross

If you don’t see your state or area here and you need assistance, you can contact us via the comment section in this blog, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

For those who would like to help, you can click the blue DONATE NOW button on the top right of your screen or visit redcross.org/donate.