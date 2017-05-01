Midwest & Southern Plains Disasters: Where to Get & Give Help

After a weekend of severe weather, Red Cross teams across the country are responding to local communities in need. From a blizzard in Kansas to tornadoes in Texas and flooding in Missouri, we know many of you – or someone you know – may be in need of assistance, and we want you to know where to go. Shelters are open, food is being served and relief supplies are available.
Here is a list of states that are responding, where to find them on social media for updates and how to contact our teams in those areas if you need the Red Cross:
North Texas
Website: redcross.org/NorthTexas
Facebook: Red Cross DFW
Twitter: @RedCrossDFW
Blog: Red Alert DFW
Arkansas
Website: redcross.org/Arkansas
Facebook: American Red Cross Arkansas
Twitter: @ArkRedCross
Blog: AR Red Cross
Oklahoma
Website: redcross.org/Oklahoma
Facebook: American Red Cross Oklahoma
Twitter: @RedCrossOK
Blog: OKRecover
Western Missouri
Website: redcross.org/WesternMissouri
Facebook: Ozarks Red Cross
Twitter: @SOMORedCross
Blog: Red Cross West MO
Eastern Missouri
Website: redcross.org/EasternMissouri
Facebook: American Red Cross St. Louis
Twitter: @STLRedCross
Blog: STL Red Cross
Illinois
Website: redcross.org/local/illinois/central-and-southern
Facebook: Red Cross CSIL
Twitter: @RedCrossCSIL
Blog: Red Cross CSIL
Kentucky
Website: redcross.org/Kentucky
Facebook: Louisville Red Cross
Twitter: @LACRedCross
Blog: Red Cross Kentucky
Kansas
Website: redcross.org/Kansas
Facebook: Kansas Red Cross
Twitter: @KSRedCross
If you don’t see your state or area here and you need assistance, you can contact us via the comment section in this blog, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
For those who would like to help, you can click the blue DONATE NOW button on the top right of your screen or visit redcross.org/donate.
