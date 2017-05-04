5 Skills to Master Before You Become a College Graduate

By Katelyn Becker, intern

With graduation right around the corner, college students are gearing up to enter the work force with a variety of skill sets. Having conquered tough classes, tests and projects, the Class of 2017 is ready to start its next chapter. But what about the lessons college classes may not have covered?

5 skills to master before graduation:



1. Swimming

You may be drowning in job applications, but staying afloat in the pool before those graduation parties is especially critical. According to a 2014 Red Cross survey, more than half of Americans don’t have all the basic swimming skills. If you could use some confidence in the water, don’t worry – the Red Cross offers swimming lessons for adults! Before you graduate, find a class near you and check out these water safety tips.



2. CPR, AED & First Aid

You never know when you’ll need to use these skills, but they could mean the difference between life and death. Did you know that the Red Cross trains more than 5.9 million people in life-saving skills and information every year? After CPR, AED and First Aid training, go ahead and put these skills on your resume to stand out to future employers. Find a class near you to learn how to provide emergency first aid. Don’t forget to download the free First Aid App from the Apple Store or Google Play so you can help be a lifesaver in a variety of situations.

3. Fire safety at home

It’s been a while since those elementary school fire safety talks, so make sure you know how to stay safe at home. On average, seven people die every day from a home fire, and most of these could be prevented by having working smoke alarms in the home. Smoke alarms can cut your risk of dying in half. On a post-grad budget? Your local Red Cross chapter can help you access free alarms. When there is often as little as two minutes to escape a home fire, make sure to have an escape plan from your home and a meeting place for you and your roommates.



4. Emergency Preparedness

Now that it’s time to start ‘adulting’, learn how to be prepared for emergencies. Relocating for a job? Get to know what disasters occur in your area, and be prepared with a plan. Learn how to stock an emergency preparedness kit and what you should include in it. Keep up with weather updates and get information about emergency preparedness right on your phone by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

5. Volunteering

In college, it can be easy to find chances to volunteer through your Greek organization or with a club. But don’t think you have to stop helping your communities after graduation! Join over 300,000 people and learn how to become a Red Cross volunteer. There are opportunities for people of all different majors and skill sets, so you can continue to build your resume while helping others. Graduation is just the start of the impact you can make on your community!