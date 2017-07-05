Did you know that July is the most popular month for Americans to travel internationally? If past years are any indication, millions of U.S. citizens will set off on a global adventure sometime this month. Whether you’re driving across a border, sailing to a coastline or flying halfway around the world, the American Red Cross wishes you a safe and happy journey.

As you go on your way, here’s a helpful list to keep handy.

1. Know what natural disasters are possible. There’s no reason to panic, but it’s important to research whether your destination faces emergencies you’ve never experienced. While you’ll need to gauge the local context, the Red Cross offers basic tips about what to do during natural disasters like tsunamis, volcanoes and hurricanes.

2. Pack your International Certificate of Vaccination. Also referred to as the “yellow card,” it lists your immunizations, allergies and blood type. The “yellow card” is available from your physician or local health department.

3. Keep your destination country’s emergency numbers handy. You know to use 9-1-1 in the United States, but how will you reach the fire department, police or an ambulance abroad? Find your destination country on this reference sheet from the US State Department—and write down the emergency numbers before you take off.

4. Download our first aid app. The American Red Cross First Aid App puts expert advice for everyday emergencies in your hand. Whether you’re in the United States or abroad, arming yourself with basic first aid skills can save a life. Be sure to download the app while you’re still in the U.S., so you can access the content even if you don’t have phone service. If you have a firm handle on a foreign language, you can search for the local Red Cross or Red Crescent’s mobile apps while abroad.

5. Bring bug repellant. If you’re traveling somewhere with mosquito-borne illnesses—such as malaria, dengue or Zika—be sure to spray insect repellent containing DEET (for children, use only products that contain less than 10 percent DEET). Wear long sleeves at critical times of the day.

6. Check for evacuation routes and emergency exits. The Red Cross has helped communities around the world install signs that indicate evacuation routes in case a tsunami, flooding or another natural disaster occurs. Be sure to identify evacuation routes at your destination and always pay attention to the location of emergency exits.

7. Register your trip with the U.S. State Department. Enter your travel details with the free online Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which allows the State Department to better assist you in case of an emergency while traveling internationally.

8. Make a plan. Just like at home, it’s important to establish a time and place to meet family members in case you get separated. Mobile service isn’t always dependable, so plan accordingly.