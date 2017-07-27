Five Ways to Celebrate Social Wellness with the Red Cross

The American Red Cross has helped to provide relief to people all over the country and the world for over a century. We know that mental and social wellness are important facets to our overall quality of life. As an organization, we strive to provide the best resources for physical, mental, emotional and social wellness.

In honor of Social Wellness Month this July, we’d like to highlight some ways you can promote overall wellness in your life and in your community:

1. Install smoke alarms in local neighborhoods

While taking care of yourself, take some time to give back and help out others. Make a difference in your community by installing free smoke alarms in high risk neighborhoods. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Volunteer to find events in your local area.

2. Learn new skills

Take one of our courses and learn life-saving skills. Learn more and look for a CPR class near you.

3. Help save a life

We are currently facing a critical blood shortage. We are asking for those who are able to donate blood and platelets. Sign up to help save a life! Make an appointment today on RedCrossBlood.org or by downloading our Blood Donor App.

4. Ensure family members are prepared

Spend some quality time with family and make sure everyone is prepared in case disaster strikes. Create an emergency kit and evacuation plan together. You can check out what you’ll need in your kit here.

5. Make a global impact

Many of the places where disasters occur are literally ‘missing’ from any map, and first responders lack the information to make valuable decisions regarding relief efforts. Join a Missing Maps event to help map areas where humanitarian organizations are trying to meet the needs of vulnerable people.

For more information on how to volunteer with the Red Cross check out our website!