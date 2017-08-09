Thrilled to cheer on the Emerson Lions!

As summer begins to dwindle down and schools start up again, so do fall sports and practices. I was raised on the Sunbelt, in “HOTlanta”, Georgia to be specific, and I have had my fair share of outdoor practices.

For me, when school started up again, so did cheerleading, and although we did have summer practices, most were spent outside because of the dire heat. When August rolled around we were expected to run, yell, cheer, dance, and stunt in the Southern heat.

I began to wonder, what are some ways to beat the heat while playing sports? I asked Jeffrey Pellegrino, Ph.D, MPH, who’s a member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council and chair of its education board.

He said even we head into September and the temperatures start to cool down, the sun’s rays are still just as potent—so take care of yourself.

Here are our tips to stay safe in the sun while you’re at practice or a game: