Maura’s Houston home was severely flooded when Hurricane Harvey came ashore. Along with her husband Johnny and nine-month-old daughter Astrid, Maura has been staying with cousins.

The family worked directly with Red Cross workers to apply for financial aid. On Monday, Maura was notified she was approved for the $400 assistance.

“I’m going to use the money to help replace our things that were destroyed in the flood,” Maura said. “I’m very happy. Thank you.”

In addition to receiving financial assistance, the Red Cross provided the family with essentials such as diapers and clean-up supplies.

They are currently making repairs to their home and having mold removed, with the hope of moving back in soon.

Maura is one of many who worked directly with members of the Red Cross Latino Engagement Team. This team had the opportunity to go back into communities affected by Hurricane Harvey and offer help to those who applied for the financial assistance program. Workers met with families and interpreted messages to Spanish, helped with the appeals process and assisted people who were approved for the program but didn’t know what steps to take to receive their money.

(en español)

La casa de Maura ubicada en Houston, fue severamente inundada a raíz del Huracán Harvey. Ella no tuvo más remedio que huir y buscar asilo en casa de sus primos con su marido y su hija Astrid de nueve meses.

La familia trabajó con voluntarios de la Cruz Roja Americana para aplicar a la asistencia financiera y el lunes siguiente Maura fue notificada que fue aprobada para las asistencia de $400.

“Usaré el dinero para reemplazar las cosas que fueron dañadas en la inundación”, dijo Maura. “Estoy muy feliz.” Agregó.

La Cruz Roja también proporcionó a la familia pañales y cosas de limpieza. Están haciendo reparaciones y eliminado el moho en la casa con la esperanza de regresar pronto.

Maura es una de las muchas personas que trabajaron directamente con miembros del Equipo de Compromiso Latino de la Cruz Roja. Este equipo tuvo la oportunidad de regresar a las comunidades afectadas por el Huracán Harvey y ofrecer ayuda a quienes solicitaron el programa de asistencia financiera. Los trabajadores se reunieron con las familias e interpretaron mensajes en español, ayudaron con el proceso de apelaciones y asistieron a las personas que fueron aprobadas para el programa pero no sabían qué pasos tomar para recibir su dinero.