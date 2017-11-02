By Luis M. Rivera Ayala, volunteer for American Red Cross, Chapter of Puerto Rico

A New Genesis

My relationship with the American Red Cross began way before I noticed. As a communications major at the University of Puerto Rico, I was looking for organizations where I could complete an internship. I chose the American Red Cross without knowing that Puerto Rico would be struck by Hurricanes Irma and María. Best decision ever. My internship began as we prepared for the first storm, but I really didn’t know what a hurricane was.

September 20, 2017. It’s a date that I’ll always remember. Life totally changed in Puerto Rico. All of a sudden, the things I took for granted became very difficult and even impossible in some cases. It happened so fast that it took me a while to realize that this is our new reality.

I’m at a point in my life where I have big dreams, and my desire to learn new things for the future has never been so focused. So, what better way to develop my skills than helping others in my own country? I believe that one’s path is forged in response to the social needs of one’s community. Being a Red Cross volunteer on the disaster response to Hurricane Maria has given me the opportunity to test out everything I have learned so far. Most importantly, it has made me understand the real needs of my people.

Along the few weeks I’ve been working with the Red Cross, I’ve visited places unknown to me in my own country, and I have developed skills that I didn’t know I had. I’m also aware now that a photograph is much more than an image, and that words just can’t express the pleasure I experienced shaking hands with a neighbor or giving a hug to someone in need. I will take with me all those moments of joy, hope and life.

Every time we visit communities and I share a few words with the locals, I understand that we are documenting the history of a country as it rebuilds itself with the strength of all the people within it. I found the strength I needed in our mission. Additionally, I feel we, the local volunteers and staff, have another mission—building an identity for ourselves; creating a country once and for all that is for everyone. I have no doubt that the Red Cross will play a vital part in reaching this invaluable goal. Together, we will build Puerto Rico anew.

Un nuevo génesis

Mi relación con la Cruz Roja Americana comenzó antes de tan siquiera darme cuenta. Estaba seleccionando entre varios patronos donde hacer el internado de “primera experiencia laboral” y escogí la Cruz roja sin saber que Puerto Rico sería azotado por los huracanes Irma y María; la mejor decisión. Comencé a trabajar cuando estaban en preparativos para el primer huracán, pero realmente no sabía lo que estaba por pasar.

El 20 de septiembre de 2017 fue una fecha que será recordada por cambiar totalmente la vida de los puertorriqueños. Todas las cosas que daba por sentado se volvieron difíciles por demás e incluso imposibles en algunos casos de un momento a otro; y pasó tan rápido que me tomó un tiempo entender que esta es nuestra nueva realidad.

A través de las semanas, he visitado lugares que no conocía de mi país y he logrado desarrollar destrezas que no conocía en mí. Además, me he dado cuenta de que una fotografía muestra mucho más que una imagen y que las palabras no pueden expresar el placer de estrechar mano o de dar un abrazo. Cada vez que visitamos las comunidades y comparto algunas palabras con los vecinos, me doy cuenta que retratamos la historia de un país que se reconstruye con el esfuerzo de todas las personas que lo componen. No es mentira que el poder capturar los momentos en que entregamos ayudas a mi gente ha sido más que gratificante y que me llevo todos y cada uno de esos momentos de alegría, esperanza y vida conmigo.

Estoy en un momento de mi vida donde tengo grandes sueños y mis deseos de aprender nuevas cosas para aplicar en el futuro nunca estuvieron tan dirigidas. Ahora, ¿Qué mejor forma de desarrollar mis habilidades que ayudando a mi país? Creo que los oficios responden a una necesidad en las comunidades y ser voluntario de la Cruz Roja en la respuesta al paso del huracán María por Puerto Rico me ha dado la oportunidad de poner en práctica todo lo aprendido a través del tiempo, pero más importante aún me ha hecho entender la necesidad real que sufre mi gente. Encontré la fuerza que necesitaba en nuestra misión y creo que nosotros, los voluntarios y miembros locales, tenemos una que se extiende más aún; construir una identidad y crear nuestra propia nación de una vez y por todas; encomienda invaluable en la que sin duda alguna, la Cruz Roja juega un papel protagónico. Crearemos el mejor Puerto Rico.