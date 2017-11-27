In the Spirit of #GivingTuesday: What Are You Thankful for This Year?

We have a lot to be thankful for this year – in the past few months alone we’ve seen our volunteers, donors and supporters rally together to help in a time of need for so many people affected by recent disasters.

For so many of us, the Red Cross mission is a guidepost for our lives: to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. We’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support this year from those who reflect these values.

We wanted to hear from you, so we asked a question on Facebook: What are you thankful for this year? Here’s what you had to say:

“Thanks to the thousands of Red Cross volunteers and staff who have given WEEKS of time to help those who have helped people who were responding to tragic and life-threatening emergencies. Bravo!” -Trish B. “I am thankful for the people I encounter during blood drives. I walk away with at least one friend every time. There are indeed still wonderful people in this world!” -Katie P. “I went to Houston and Sacramento this year. I saw how people of different walks of life and different beliefs can bond together to help those in need. It was a life changing experience.” -Leo K. “I Am truly thankful for the opportunity I received to help in all three hurricanes that hit Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico. I appreciate what the American red cross stands for and I will always support any mission they have. May everyone involved with the American red cross have a great thanksgiving. God bless you all.” -Jose S. “Good hearted volunteers and donors who make it possible to assist those affected by disasters.” -BeBe B.

Tomorrow on Giving Tuesday, we encourage you to follow the hashtag #GiveWithMeaning and help us spread the positivity far and wide. Keep love and gratitude in your heart all throughout the holiday season. Tell us what you’re thankful for in the comment section below.