Natural Disasters of 2017 in Photos

This year we witnessed a number of devastating, record-breaking natural disasters sweep across the United States and the world. With each event, the Red Cross and its partners worked tirelessly to provide relief to the affected communities.

We’ve captured some photographs to help tell the story of what so many families experienced this year. Although some say a picture is worth a thousand words, these images only tell a small part of the story. The rest lies with those who were directly impacted, as well as the volunteers who responded when help was needed the most.

Hurricane Mora http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Mora.jpg May 2017. As Hurricane Mora barreled towards Bangladesh in May, more than 50,000 Cyclone Preparedness Program volunteers mobilized to support evacuation and early warning efforts. Photo by the Bangladesh Red Crescent.

Hurricane Harvey http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Harvey-6.jpg September 2017. At the George R. Brown Convention Center Red Cross shelter in Houston, Texas, eighteen-month-old Genesis rests on his grandmother’s shoulder. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Harvey http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Harvey-3.jpg September 2017. In Port Aransas, Texas, Red Cross volunteers (from left) Nurse Minnie, mental health worker Julie and Nurse Carol go street to street. Photo by Chuck Haupt for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Harvey http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Harvey-5.jpg September 2017. Red Cross volunteer Katie Bossc serves lunch from an Emergency Response Vehicle that’s traveling through areas of Houston, Texas. Photo by Chuck Haupt for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Irma http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Irma-6.jpg September 2017. In Big Pine Key, Florida, the Red Cross base camp houses relief workers in tents to free up valuable lodging spaces for residents. Photo by Marko Kokic for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Irma http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Irma-3.jpg September 2017. Sunny Acres Mobile Park, Florida. The Red Cross partners with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in the Naples area during the hurricane response. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Irma http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Irma-4.jpg September 2017. American Red Cross volunteers in Naples, Florida, provide referral services and support to those impacted by Hurricane Irma. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Maria http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12271-036.jpg September 2017. Red Cross volunteers distribute water, food and other basic necessities to families in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. Photo by Sergio Rojas for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Maria http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12263-001.jpg September 2017. Las Vegas, Cataño. An image of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Photo by José Llano for the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Maria http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Hurricane-Maria-Dominica.jpg September 2017. Seventy-five percent of Dominica’s natural landscape was swept away by Hurricane Maria. The global Red Cross Red Crescent network distributed drinkable water to families in need. Photo by Catalina Martin-Chico for the IFRC.

Mexico Earthquake http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/MX-earthquake-church-damage.jpg September 2017. Mexico’s two earthquakes—which struck just weeks apart—caused massive damage, including to this church. Residents are also dealing with destroyed homes and factories. Photo by the Mexican Red Cross.

Mexico Earthquake http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/MX-earthquake.jpg September 2017. The Red Cross distributes hygiene items, clean-up kits, food, water and shelter materials to families impacted by two massive earthquakes in Mexico. Photo by the Mexican Red Cross.

Tropical Storm Nate http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Tropical-Storm-Nate.jpg October 2017. Tropical Storm Nate caused widespread flooding and landslides in several Central American countries, including Costa Rica. Photo by the IFRC.

Northern California Wildfires http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12276-230.jpg October 2017. At Coddingtown Mobile Estates in Santa Rosa, California, young Christopher carries lunch that he received from Red Cross volunteer Diane. Photo by Marko Kokic for the American Red Cross.

Northern California Wildfires http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12276-045.jpg October 2017. In Santa Rosa, California, a heartbreaking glimpse of the devastation left by wildfires in the Coffey Park subdivision. Photo by Marko Kokic for the American Red Cross.

Northern California Wildfires http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12276-021.jpg October 2017. At the Sonoma Fairgrounds Red Cross shelter in Santa Rosa, volunteer Michael speaks with Charles, one of the shelter residents. Photo by Marko Kokic for the American Red Cross.

Southern California Wildfires http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12292-328.jpg December 2017. Ventura, California. On Gabe’s eleventh birthday, the Red Cross arrived just before dinner with new face masks for him and his family. Photo by Dermot Tatlow for the American Red Cross.

Southern California Wildfires http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12292-062.jpg December 2017. Thick smoke chokes out the sun near burned-out areas of the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura, California. Photo by Dermot Tatlow for the American Red Cross.

Southern California Wildfires http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12292-028.jpg December 2017. In Ventura, California, residents seek safe refuge in the Red Cross shelter at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Photo by Dermot Tatlow for the American Red Cross.

You can find a full summary of our 2017 disaster responses and ways you can serve by visiting RedCross.org.