6 Tips to Tailgate Safely During the Big Game

On Sunday, Feb. 4, millions of viewers will be tuning in to watch the Eagles and the Patriots face off in the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tensions will be high, and friendships and family ties will be tested. Unfortunately, for those who’ll be tailgating nearby, the weather in Minneapolis, MN, will be less than ideal for a football smack down. But, don’t let the cold temperature stand in the way of your tailgating experience. Follow these six tips to help you tailgate safely.

1. STAY WARM

The temperature during the game this Sunday is currently predicted to be around 9 degrees. If you’re tailgating near the stadium, it’s important that you dress appropriately. We encourage you to dress in layers so you can easily adapt to any changes in the weather – and don’t forget mittens or gloves, and a hat. Also, be sure to monitor weather reports, seek shelter if any severe weather warnings are issued, and call 9-1-1 for any cold weather emergencies.

2. STAY HYDRATED

Hunting for the perfect tailgate location, walking to the stadium from a distant parking space and cheering at the top of your lungs for your favorite team can take a toll on you. Before you head out for the game, make sure everyone in your group packs some water to stay hydrated before, during and after the game.

3. TAKE PRECAUTIONS AGAINST THE FLU

Large crowds mean a lot of germs. Because so many people are gathering together in one place, it’ll be crucial for you to take precautions against the flu. To help get rid of germs, pack an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that you can use on the go. Wash your hands frequently throughout the day, and use a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow. Try to minimize contact with sick people nearby and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. For more flu safety tips, check out this blog post or visit redcross.org.

4. COMMUNICATE AND STAY TOGETHER

Before you leave, let someone know where you are going, the route you plan to take and when you expect to get there. You don’t want to spend time searching for members of your group during or after the game. To avoid confusion, agree on a place where your group can meet in case someone gets lost and you don’t have cell service. Keep your group updated on your whereabouts and have a couple of different methods of communications available to you other than your cell phone.

5. CREATE AN EXIT STRATEGY

Before you settle down at your tailgate, develop an exit strategy with your group. In the event of an emergency, you’ll need to get out of harm’s way as quickly as possible, so determining where the best emergency exit, shelters and routes are in advance will save you a lot of time and stress. It’s always better to be prepared.

6. BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS

Although you’ll be paying close attention to the game, make sure you keep an eye on your surroundings and don’t be afraid to report suspicious activities, packages or people.

FOR MORE PREPAREDNESS AND FIRST AID INFORMATION ON-THE-GO

You can find more information about these safety tips and others that may be helpful before, during and after the game by downloading the Red Cross Emergency and First Aid Apps.

Happy tailgating and may the best team win!