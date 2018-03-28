Coach Blacklock of the Harlem Globetrotters: “The Red Cross is the Real Deal.”

Jimmy Blacklock, coach for the Harlem Globetrotters, was at home when a hurricane hit his community. He and his family had to be rescued from their home and taken to a shelter. During that troubling time, Coach Blacklock remembers how the American Red Cross served meals in his neighborhood and the sense of relief that he felt when he saw the volunteers.

“The Red Cross is the real deal,” he said. “There are going to be disasters everywhere, every day, and they are going to be there to help. That is so important.”

Nearly every eight minutes, the Red Cross meets a family that has lost everything to a home fire or other disaster – the roof over their heads, their clothes and their most cherished possessions. No matter the circumstance, we go where we’re needed to provide these families with the essentials they need to get back on their feet.

Today, thousands of people across the country will come together on Red Cross Giving Day to raise funds for families like Coach Blacklock’s that are affected by disasters big and small. Join us to make an impact at www.redcross.org/givingday. You can also help by spreading the word on social media, sharing why you chose to #help1family and inspiring your friends and neighbors to get involved too.