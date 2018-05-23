Meet Ebony Deloach: A Champion for Volunteers with Disabilities

This originally appeared on the Red Cross Palmetto Post blog. Photo and video by the American Red Cross, SC Region.

Ebony Deloach was looking for something more. After graduating from college, she was excited to give back to the community she calls home.

“The most impactful thing for me is helping others,” Deloach said.

So, she began calling around to area nonprofits. She found some opportunities but wanted to do more. That’s when she found the Palmetto, South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross. For the last five years, Deloach has been a virtual volunteer with Service to the Armed Forces and Disaster Services.

One of her main responsibilities is to work with families after they experience a disaster, such as a home fire or hurricane.

“It’s important to be able to have them know that I’m going to be there for them as a caseworker to help them through the whole process,” said Deloach.

She has recently been brought on to work with the Red Cross as a full-time employee. “It’s a full circle experience,” she said. In addition to being a passionate member of the Red Cross team, she is also a champion for those who have disabilities. Deloach must use a wheelchair to get around, but, that’s not stopping her. In addition to working 40 hours a week, she wants to volunteer for 2,000 hours this year.

“It’s important for me to let other people with disabilities know that volunteering with the American Red Cross is possible,” she said. “I have one of the best teams in South Carolina that’s been supporting me for these last five years.”

Deloach is one of the more than 3,000 people who call themselves Red Cross volunteers in South Carolina. More than 90-percent of the Red Cross’ workforce is made up of volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering, go to redcross.org/volunteer or call your local Red Cross office.

“It’s the best decision I ever made,” Deloach said. “Whether you have 30 minutes or three hours to give, it’s important to give back.”